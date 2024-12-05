Your Oura Ring can now tell you if you're about to get sick

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Oura has started rolling out a new Symptom Radar feature to users of the Oura Ring 3 and Oura Ring 4.

The feature calculates strain on the body to flag early signs of sickness.

Symptom Radar will be available to eligible Oura Ring users on December 11.

Oura Rings are getting a new feature that can help predict upcoming episodes of sickness. Called Symptom Radar, the utility was first introduced to Oura Ring users in beta earlier this year. After gathering feedback from members who used the feature, the smart ring maker is ready to roll out Symptom Radar to the Oura Ring 3 and Oura Ring 4 starting December 11.

How does Oura’s Symptom Radar work? Oura says Symptom Radar can detect early signs of sickness by evaluating changes in fitness data. It monitors specific metrics such as skin temperature, average temperature trends, respiratory rate, resting heart rate, heart rate variability, and inactive time and correlates this data with a user’s age to determine signs of bodily strain.

If your Oura Ring detects a deviation in these metrics over time, it will indicate that you should focus on resting it out for a few days.

Oura Rings that support Symptom Radar will display signs of strain in three levels: No Signs, Minor Signs, and Major Signs.

The Oura app will also highlight biometrics from previous nights when users see a minor or major signs warning. This will help them understand the evaluated deviation from their baseline.

Oura notes that your Readiness score may not always align with Symptom Radar, which might indicate signs of strain before they are reflected in your Readiness.

The feature may also not work as intended for users who are pregnant or have pre-existing medical conditions. Of course, it’s important to note that the Oura Ring isn’t a medical device. So, even if it might successfully flag an upcoming illness, you should consult a doctor before taking any medication or making any changes to your nutrition, routine, and workouts.

How to access Symptom Radar on Oura Ring? Symptom Radar is switched on by default for users with an active Oura Membership. If the ring detects clear signs of strain, it will be reflected on the app’s Today screen.

Users can also access Symptom Radar by selecting the option from the hamburger menu in the upper left corner of the Today screen.

Update, December 5, 2024 (12:21 PM ET): This post has been updated to reflect that Symptom Radar will come to the Oura Ring 3 and Oura Ring 4 beginning on December 11, not December 9 as originally expressed.

