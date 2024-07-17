Oura's excellent Galaxy Ring alternative is up to 19% off right now

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Smart rings are all the rage right now, especially since Samsung launched its Galaxy Ring just a few days ago. However, the Oura Ring 3 product in this segment is currently setting the benchmark. It’s usually a small fortune to snag one, but thanks to Prime Day, you can enjoy up to 19% off some Oura Ring 3 Horizon styles.

Usually priced at $499, the Oura Ring 3 Horizon Gold currently demands $404.19 — a 19% savings. The cheaper Silver version, usually priced at $349, is now available for $296.65 (15% off), or the Black model for $282.69 (19% off). You can save even more if you opt for a larger ring size for these specific models.

Regardless of which Oura Ring style or size you get, the health tracking aspects remain the same. The smart ring tracks a wearer’s sleep, activity, and stress. You’ll need to pay an additional $5.99 monthly fee to access more granular data. The device is also compatible with various apps, including Google’s Health Connect, and lasts up to a week on a single charge.

If you haven’t already, you can get a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial and snag the Oura Ring 3 itself below.

