Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Oura Ring not updating? Here's how to fix it
The market’s leading finger-based tracker, the Oura Ring packs a lot of tech into a tiny device. However, keeping your device updated and getting your stats off the ring are key. Unlike smartwatches, the device itself is entirely screen-free. If your Oura Ring is not updating or your tracked stats aren’t syncing, follow our tips below.
QUICK ANSWER
If your Oura Ring won't update, charge your Our Ring to more than 50% battery and ensure the tracker and your smartphone are close enough to maintain a Bluetooth connection. If your stats won't update in the Oura app, reset your ring's Bluetooth to restore the connection.
JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS
How to fix an Oura Ring that won’t update
Oura issues significant firmware updates to its fitness trackers, which are necessary to get the most out of your tracker. If your ring won’t update, try the tips below. If none of these suggestions work, you can also try updating your Oura Ring from an alternative device such as a tablet.
- Before attempting an update, charge your ring to at least 50% battery. Once you begin the update, keep the app open and your device’s screen unlocked. Do not toggle Bluetooth on/off.
- Update your smartphone to the latest software. You can check whether your phone is up to date in its Settings menu.
- Remove the potential for signal interference by conducting the firmware update where there are no other devices nearby. If you know your Oura Ring is out of date but do not see a firmware update, uninstall and reinstall the Oura App. A firmware update message should appear on the Home tab.
- If all else fails, you may need to reset your device. Complete a data backup by tapping Home > Settings > Back up all data. Then, delete the Oura App from your device. In your Bluetooth menu, tap to forget your ring. Reinstall and relaunch the Oura App, place your ring on its charger and follow the in-app onboarding directions.
How to troubleshoot connection issues and sync stats
If your ring simply won’t sync your tracked data, try the troubleshooting steps below.
- Ensure your ring is only connected to one device. Pairing the ring with multiple devices can lead to connection issues.
- Check that your device is running the latest version of its operating system and that your Oura App is also up to date.
- If needed, try restarting your device or deleting the Oura App and reinstalling it.
- Check that Location permissions are enabled for the Oura App.
Resetting your Bluetooth can also help restore the connection between the Oura App and your Oura Ring.
- With your Oura Ring on its charger, turn off your phone’s Bluetooth and force close the Oura App.
- Turn your phone’s Bluetooth back on and remove your ring from your phone’s list of connected devices.
- Open the Oura App and re-pair your ring following the in-app instructions.
According to Oura, if a Bluetooth reset doesn’t work, you can also attempt a hardware reset.
- With your Oura Ring on its charger, firmly and repeatedly tap the charger against a hard surface. Use your finger to keep the ring in place on the charger.
- After about a minute, re-open the Oura App. You should see the Bluetooth connection re-established. If not, Oura recommends attempting these steps a few times as needed.
FAQs
Oura recommends opening the app daily to sync your data.
The latest model is the Oura Ring 3.
Yes, it is safe to wear your Oura Ring all day, including in the shower.