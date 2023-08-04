Oura Ring not updating? Here's how to fix it

The market’s leading finger-based tracker, the Oura Ring packs a lot of tech into a tiny device. However, keeping your device updated and getting your stats off the ring are key. Unlike smartwatches , the device itself is entirely screen-free. If your Oura Ring is not updating or your tracked stats aren’t syncing, follow our tips below.

If your Oura Ring won't update, charge your Our Ring to more than 50% battery and ensure the tracker and your smartphone are close enough to maintain a Bluetooth connection. If your stats won't update in the Oura app, reset your ring's Bluetooth to restore the connection.

How to fix an Oura Ring that won’t update

Oura issues significant firmware updates to its fitness trackers , which are necessary to get the most out of your tracker. If your ring won’t update, try the tips below. If none of these suggestions work, you can also try updating your Oura Ring from an alternative device such as a tablet.

How to troubleshoot connection issues and sync stats

If your ring simply won’t sync your tracked data, try the troubleshooting steps below.

Ensure your ring is only connected to one device. Pairing the ring with multiple devices can lead to connection issues.

Check that your device is running the latest version of its operating system and that your Oura App is also up to date.

If needed, try restarting your device or deleting the Oura App and reinstalling it.

Check that Location permissions are enabled for the Oura App.

Resetting your Bluetooth can also help restore the connection between the Oura App and your Oura Ring.

With your Oura Ring on its charger, turn off your phone’s Bluetooth and force close the Oura App.

Turn your phone’s Bluetooth back on and remove your ring from your phone’s list of connected devices.

Open the Oura App and re-pair your ring following the in-app instructions.

According to Oura, if a Bluetooth reset doesn’t work, you can also attempt a hardware reset.