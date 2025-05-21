Oura rolls out a slew of fitness tracking updates and a handful of new partners

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Smart ring maker Oura has announced the global rollout of new activity-tracking features. While some of these tools have been around since mid-April, other app and algorithm updates aim to further round out the Oura Ring, which was previously lacking in fitness tracking support. Several improvements are now live for both Android and iOS users, though some Android-specific enhancements won’t land until June.

As previously covered, Oura members can now add or edit workouts from the past seven days, and the app’s Readiness and Activity scores will adjust automatically. Likewise, Automatic Activity Detection, which now works 24/7, including during overnight hours, addresses a previous limitation of the platform. Late night and early morning movement previously went unrecorded.

The company also overhauled its step-counting algorithm, using machine learning to more accurately detect real steps, and updated its calorie tracking estimates to factor in heart rate intensity during exercise. Finally, Oura improved its third-party integrations, pulling heart rate data from Apple HealthKit and Android’s Health Connect to offer a more complete view of their activity.

What else has Oura announced? Today’s announcement introduces a few more enhancements including a brand-new trend view for active minutes. This allows Oura users to monitor their movement patterns on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis. Users can also set their max heart rate in the app as well, which helps personalize heart rate zones for more accurate workout tracking. For runners and walkers, GPS-based metrics now offer detailed breakdowns of metrics like running splits. While most of the activity updates are available now, the new trend view and GPS-based activity metrics will roll out to Android users next month.

Along with these updates to the Oura platform itself, the company also announced new partnerships with CorePower Yoga, The Sculpt Society, Technogym, and Open. CorePower Yoga now integrates with Oura to display sleep, heart rate, and stress data, helping users understand how their yoga practice affects recovery. The integration also includes a 15% discount on All-Access memberships. The Sculpt Society leverages Oura’s Readiness Score to offer personalized workout suggestions. The partnership also includes cycle syncing, pregnancy, and postpartum support, and a 50% off offer for new users for their first two months using the code “OURA.” Technogym’s integration pulls tracked data like HRV, sleep, and resting heart rate to offer tailored training suggestions, and Open now uses Oura’s tracked data to generate personalized recovery plans.

With this update, Oura seems to be pulling more fitness features into its focus, and it’s a timely move as competition in the smart ring space heats up. For Android users eyeing the Samsung Galaxy Ring (and its potential second generation on the horizon), these Oura improvements and the expanding partner ecosystem could make it the more compelling choice for daily health tracking.

