Oura's next smart ring could come in a new color — but also drop a familiar option

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Renders of what could be the Oura Ring 5 have surfaced online.

The new generation will reportedly drop Oura’s Rose Gold colorway for a new Deep Rose option.

The Oura Ring 5 likely won’t be released this year.

Images of what appear to be Oura’s next smart ring have appeared online. Official-looking renders of the purported Oura Ring 5 show a similar wearable to the company’s last smart ring, but with a different sensor layout and a lovely new colorway.

Android Headlines published the renders this morning, attributing them to an unnamed source. We can’t tell much about the new version from these images, though we can see a new coppery color that the report says will be called Deep Rose.

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One image shows the ring in six finishes: polished black, matte black, polished silver, brushed silver, polished gold, and the new Deep Rose, which is apparently replacing the Rose Gold option Oura has offered in previous generations. The ring’s wired charger and portable charging case look similar to the Oura Ring 4‘s, but it seems unlikely the older chargers will be compatible with the newer ring.

The new ring looks a bit sleeker than the Oura Ring 4, with a rounder outer edge and no visible plastic sandwiched between its outer and inner metal layers. Cutouts in the inner metal surface for LEDs and sensors look a little larger, proportionally, compared to the ones on the previous version.

Earlier this month, Oura announced that it was acquiring gesture-control startup Doublepoint, hinting at new gesture-based features in its future wearables. The company hasn’t shared specifics on how it might use Doublepoint’s tech.

Despite these newly surfaced renders, we may be a ways out from a new generation of Oura Ring. The Oura Ring 4 was released in October 2024, about three years after the preceding Oura Ring Gen 3 from 2021. At this rate, we’d expect to see this possible Oura Ring 5 released sometime in 2027.

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