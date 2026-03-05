Oura's latest acquisition could mean gesture controls are coming to your smart ring

Smart ring maker Oura is buying a startup that’s been working in gesture recognition. The company is in the process of acquiring fellow Finnish company Doublepoint, which has been working on gesture recognition tech for wearables and VR platforms, among other things.

As reported by Bloomberg, Oura is buying Doublepoint with the intent to fold gesture-based interactions into future wearables in some capacity, though Oura hasn’t said what specific role gestures could play in its devices.