This is our first look at the Oura Ring 4, the next Galaxy Ring competitor

The certification listings include the OA11 model number, live images, and several sizes used for testing. A product data label indicates that the OA11 is the Oura Ring 4.

The Oura Ring 3 was launched in October 2021, so a successor is long overdue.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is the current talk of the town, but Oura deserves fair credit for igniting the market for smart rings. While the Oura Ring 3 remains its flagship product, it is pretty old at this stage, and many potential customers are waiting for a successor. Oura hasn’t made any announcements for a product refresh, but we’ve just spotted the Oura Ring 4 go through certification, indicating that its launch is on the horizon.

We’ve spotted certification listings for an upcoming product from Oura with the model number OA11. The listing includes these images of the smart ring in size 10.

Here’s another angle of the ring, and well, it looks like a ring. Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Ring, which has a concave structure, Oura seems to be sticking with a flat design for its next product. There are no raised bumps visible in the images.

But what is OA11? The certification listing includes this helpful graphic indicating that OA11 is the upcoming Oura Ring 4.

The product label mentions the OA11 and the OA12, but we have not yet located more information on the OA12. Further, it mentions that the product is the Oura Ring 4, with gold and size 15 as examples of color and size. The Oura Ring 3 was available in a smooth Horizon variant and a Heritage variant with a plateau design, so there is a possibility that the OA11 is the Ring 4 Horizon while the OA12 could be the Ring 4 Heritage.

The certification documents mention that the OA11 is being tested across sizes 7, 9, 13, and 15. If we are allowed to make an educated guess, the Oura Ring 4 could be available in at least sizes 7 – 15, though even smaller and even larger sizes could also be in testing and have merely not been spotted yet.

For reference, the Oura Ring 3 is available in sizes 6 – 13 across Silver, Black, Stealth, and Gold finishes, with the Horizon variant available in additional Brushed Titanium and Rose Gold finishes.

As mentioned, Oura has not yet confirmed any successors to the Oura Ring 3, but there is enough evidence to indicate that the Oura Ring 4 is coming. The Oura Ring 3 was launched in October 2021, so it’s about time that a successor is launched to better compete against the Galaxy Ring.

