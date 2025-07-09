Hot deal: First major price drop on the best smart ring you can buy

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

In an intriguing Prime Day development for tech enthusiasts, the Oura Ring 4 is available at a significant discount. For us, this wearable is the best smart ring you can buy, is being offered at an attractive price for a limited time. The Oura Ring 4 is now available for $296.65, down from its usual $349. This represents a 15% discount and the first real one of any note since it launched last year. It’s an excellent opportunity for those interested in health tech. Oura Ring 4 for $296.65 (15% off)

Known for its comprehensive health tracking features, the Oura Ring 4 is crafted from titanium, ensuring durability while maintaining a sleek look. It incorporates advanced health monitoring technology, including sensors for sleep, heart rate, respiratory rate, and oxygen levels, offering users a detailed insight into their well-being.

With a battery life of up to eight days, it caters to both practicality and efficiency. The ring is available in six colors and twelve sizes, though not all are subject to this Prime Day deal. Its app has been revamped to provide user-friendly data access. Additionally, it is water-resistant up to 100 meters, accommodating diverse activities.

Unlike most Prime Day deals, you don’t need to be a subscriber to take advantage of this offer, but you’re against the clock and stock levels if you want to capitalize. The widget above takes you to it.