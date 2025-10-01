This new accessory solves one of the Oura Ring’s biggest charging complaints

TL;DR Oura has introduced a portable charging case that can hold up to five full top-ups.

The company is also launching the Oura Ring 4 Ceramic collection in four colors: Tide, Petal, Cloud, and Midnight.

The Oura app is also gaining new features, including multi-ring support, which enables users to switch between multiple Oura devices on a single account.

Oura just addressed one of the biggest gripes about its smart rings: charging on the go. The company has unveiled a new portable charging case capable of storing up to five full charges. This update helps Oura catch up in a space where rivals have a head start. Many rings, including RingConn’s and the Samsung Galaxy Ring, already offer portable charging cases, giving the devices a practical edge. By adding its own, Oura finally regains ground in one of the few areas competitors had pulled ahead.

Oura

Like the others, Oura’s case is built for portability and compact enough to slip into a pocket or bag. The accessory measures 56mm x 55mm x 17mm and weighs just 60g. Each case is specifically designed for a ring size, ensuring a snug fit, and can also serve as a storage solution as needed.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The case charges via USB-C in 90 minutes and can then fully recharge an Oura Ring 4 in the same amount of time. The design also includes an LED indicator for at-a-glance status checks. Like Oura’s rings, it’s backed by a one-year limited hardware warranty.

Oura’s portable charging case will be available later this year for $99.

Oura Ring 4 Ceramic collection

Oura

Of course, the company isn’t only making up lost ground, it’s also pushing forward with style. Alongside the new case, Oura’s new Oura Ring 4 Ceramic collection debuted today in four colors: Tide, Petal, Cloud, and Midnight.

Each ring is crafted from zirconia ceramic, a material noted for durability, comfort, and biocompatibility. The colors are baked directly into the ceramic for lasting vibrancy, meaning the devices shouldn’t wear or chip like many coated metallic finishes. Just in case the surface picks up any marks from softer materials during wear, each ring ships with a polishing pad to buff away scuffs.

The Oura Ring 4 Ceramic is available starting today for $499 in sizes 4 through 15.

Oura app also gets new features With more colors and finishes on offer, Oura is also rolling out multi-ring support in the Oura app, letting members switch between multiple Oura Rings under one account. Whether you’re managing battery life, matching an outfit, or rotating rings for different activities, you can now swap without losing continuity in your health data. It’s a welcome addition and one that wrist-based wearables from brands like Apple and Garmin have long offered. Oura’s multi-ring support is available now on iOS and will land on Android on October 20.

Finally, Oura also announced that the company is stepping deeper into preventative health with Health Panels. For $99, members can order and view bloodwork results directly in the Oura app thanks to a partnership with Quest Diagnostics. With 50 biomarkers tied to ongoing sleep, activity, and readiness data, plus personalized recommendations from Oura Advisor, Health Panels positions the platform as more of a hub than just a wearable.

The Health Panels program will be rolled out in the US in the coming weeks. Notably, it is available only to members between the ages of 18 and 65. It will not be offered in Arizona, Hawaii, Rhode Island, New York, or New Jersey due to state-specific restrictions.

Follow