Oura responds to surprise launch of Galaxy Ring

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event was pretty eventful, with numerous announcements ranging from hardware to AI and more. One of the biggest surprises, however, was the reveal of the Galaxy Ring . Now the CEO of Oura has responded to the surprise announcement.

In a “one last thing” type of moment, Samsung revealed the rumored Galaxy Ring. With Samsung entering the smart ring market, you may wonder how competitors may feel about the sudden news. Wasting no time, Oura CEO Tom Hale has chimed in with his two cents:

Since our founding over a decade ago, we’ve invested relentlessly in [the] service of creating the best smart [ring] that gives [everybody] a voice. Our members span from Gen Z to Boomers, from pro athletes to those seeking to improve their sleep and health, from women tracking their cycles to those who want to better manage their stress. With new features released regularly, Oura has the strongest IP portfolio—in both hardware and software—for the smart ring form factor, with 100 granted patents, 270 pending patent applications, and 130+ registered trademarks. New players entering the space is validation for the category and drives us to aim higher to serve our members and community.

Based on the statement, it appears Oura is not worried at all about a big name like Samsung entering into the smart ring market. That said, Samsung will have an uphill battle on its hands as a newcomer to the space. However, the device should be bolstered by Samsung’s existing ecosystem.