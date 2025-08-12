Ladies, your Oura Ring's new tools will now cover everything from bumps to hot flashes

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Oura has announced two major updates related to women’s health: a redesigned Pregnancy Insights experience and the first-ever Perimenopause Check-In.

Available now, Pregnancy Insights offers daily gestational age updates, trimester-specific trend views, faster symptom tracking, and tailored insights, all informed by member data.

Oura’s Perimenopause Check-In launches tomorrow (August 13) and includes a Menopause Rating Scale (MRS) Survey, a provider-ready report, and in-app access to expert care partners.

Oura’s newest tools bring more context and clarity to two life stages many women navigate: pregnancy and perimenopause. Today, the company is rolling out a redesigned Pregnancy Insights experience, and tomorrow it’s debuting its first-ever menopause-focused feature, Perimenopause Check-In. Together, these app updates broaden Oura’s toolkit and show that wearable tech can (and should) take a more active role in addressing women’s health.

A more powerful pregnancy companion Expectant mothers often juggle shifting sleep patterns, fluctuating biometrics, and a mix of symptoms. As almost anyone will tell you, “Is this normal?” is one of the most common thoughts repeated throughout a pregnancy. Built from aggregated (and de-identified) data from its members, Oura’s revamped Pregnancy Insights aims to make the changes of pregnancy easier to understand.

Each day, pregnant members will see their gestational age on the app’s home screen, paired with weekly “what to expect” tips. For deeper analysis, key metrics such as temperature, resting heart rate, HRV, and respiratory rate now appear in trend views and, helpfully, Oura provides comparisons of these data points to collected population data. The aim is for users to better see what is, in fact, “normal,” or at least common. For more detailed insights, week-to-week breakdowns provide a closer look at how metrics shift.

Updates to Oura pregnancy-focused features include more contextualized data analysis.

To keep track of perceived symptoms, logging things like fatigue, cravings, and contractions is also now faster and easier. Insights from Readiness, Sleep, Rest Mode, and Recovery Mode are also now framed specifically for pregnancy to highlight the impact of changing data on their bodies. As for Cycle Insights, the updated tool combines reproductive history, including past cycles and pregnancies, in a single view for more streamlined analysis. Even Oura Advisor, the in-app AI coach, is now pregnancy-aware and can provide tailored answers and relevant guidance.

Bringing perimenopause into focus While pregnancy raises questions, perimenopause is often overlooked entirely. To combat this hole in women’s health care, Oura’s new Perimenopause Check-In starts with a Menopause Rating Scale (MRS) Survey, a 12-question assessment that helps identify a user’s symptom severity and calculates an “impact on quality of life” score. Oura then provides a downloadable Perimenopause Report with scoring trends and relevant cycle data, so that sharing details with healthcare providers is seamless. The aim is for users to be better informed about their own experiences.

Oura is also bringing needed attention to perimenopause, an often overlooked women's health topic.

For additional support, Oura also offers in-app pathways to partners like Evernow, Maven, Midi Health, and Progyny, connecting members with expert care. The Oura app won’t replace an OB (and frankly, no fitness tracker should replace your medical team), but it can help users navigate the complexities of perimenopause. The tools will be available starting tomorrow for US members on iOS and Android.

Both of these tools emphasize Oura’s continued expansion beyond the brand’s original focus on sleep. With more comprehensive health analysis, the Oura Ring 4 is easily one of the most popular smart rings available, and now it can help women navigate two of life’s major transitions with data and context.

Oura Ring 4 Oura Ring 4 Thinner design • Refreshed app experience • Smarter health sensing MSRP: $399.00 The top smart ring gets an upgrade. The Oura Ring 4 is the biggest rival to the Samsung Galaxy Ring. The new generation features upgraded hardware and a sleeker design and pairs with a refreshed Oura app for an improved software experience. See price at Amazon

Follow