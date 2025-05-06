Oura brings prescription-free blood glucose monitoring and more to the Oura app

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Oura is introducing two new features, Meals and Glucose, to the Oura app.

Meals uses AI to analyze tracked food and offer nutrient breakdowns and guidance.

Glucose integrates Dexcom’s Stelo biosensor for continuous, prescription-free glucose monitoring.

Today, Oura announced the rollout of two new features, Meals and Glucose, to give users a clearer view of how daily behaviors affect overall metabolic function. The updates bring nutrition logging and continuous glucose monitoring into the Oura App, allowing users to see how food and blood sugar levels interact with other tracked metrics like sleep, activity, and stress. The new features combine biometric data with AI-driven analysis to further position the brand’s smart ring as a holistic health tracker.

Oura

Though not entirely new, as Meals has been available via the Oura Labs program, the feature is now a permanent fixture on the app. Designed to help users understand how food impacts their well-being, the tool uses AI to analyze tracked foods and break them down by nutrients like protein, fiber, added sugars, fats, and carbohydrates. It then offers personalized guidance via Oura Advisor, Oura’s AI-powered tool. Food can be manually input, selected from a favorites list, or uploaded via photos. According to the company, the tool aims to help users make informed choices without calorie counting (or judgment).

Oura

At the same time, Oura’s new Glucose feature arrives through a new partnership with Dexcom, makers of the Stelo biosensor. The device, which is FDA-cleared for purchase without a prescription, allows users to track glucose levels continuously throughout the day. When connected to the Oura App, the sensor data is contextualized alongside sleep, stress, and physical activity, offering a more complete picture of how each factor impacts blood sugar. One standout new metric, Time above range, highlights periods of elevated glucose and offers trend insights to promote behavior change. Likewise, Meal-level time above range shows how long a meal caused a user’s glucose levels to stay above a user’s target.

Both Meal and Glucose are now available to Oura members on iOS and Android in the US. The company says international availability for Meals is planned for later this year. Additionally, Oura Advisor integration is also slated for release in the coming months.

The Stelo biosensor is available at Oura.com for $99 and includes two 15-day wear sensors. The device is FDA-cleared for adults 18 or older who are not on insulin, including prediabetic individuals and people with Type 2 diabetes. Both the Oura Ring and Stelo are eligible for FSA/HSA spending.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.