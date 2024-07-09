Oura introduces a powerful new feature ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Ring's launch

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR As part of Oura Labs, the smart ring maker introduced a brand new feature called Oura Advisor.

Oura Advisor leverages AI to offer users customized coaching and support for their lifestyle goals.

Oura also highlighted the brand’s latest improvements, including updates to Discoveries, Integrations, Cardiovascular Age & Cardio Capacity, and Cycle Insights.

Today, Oura introduced Oura Advisor, a new feature released as part of the Oura Labs program. Oura Labs was launched in April 2024 to invite users to test new experimental features currently in development for the smart ring platform. The newest addition to the program, Oura Advisor leverages AI to create a more personalized experience for users with specific wellness goals.

First, the tool allows members to customize their focus areas and desired coaching intensity. It then provides individualized insights and recommendations related to each user’s unique goals. Individuals can chat with the AI health coach around the clock to address specific questions and habits or to share progress updates. You can also specify how often you want to receive notifications from the advisor and select what time of day works best.

With the Samsung Galaxy Ring looming closer, all eyes are on the smart ring market. Currently considered a leader in the industry, Oura is likely to continue safeguarding itself against the competition with new features and updates. Considering the growing call for more personalized tracking and custom user experiences, the Oura features introduced today are right on trend.

Oura also released its second “Made for Members” list, a brief summary of the platform’s latest updates. This quarter’s list includes Discoveries for iOS users, which links user health patterns and habits, and Integrations, which organizes available partner integrations into the following categories: Women’s Health, Stress and Resilience, Fitness, and Nutrition. The list also highlighted Cardiovascular Age & Cardio Capacity and Cycle Insights updates, both of which rolled out in May.

