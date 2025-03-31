All Oura Ring users now have access to a smart health advisor

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Oura Advisor is now officially a full-time feature of the Oura app.

The tool leverages users’ biometrics and generative AI to provide insights and advice.

It is available globally in the Android and iOS Oura apps.

The smart ring market’s front runner is moving full steam ahead with AI wellness coaching. Today, Oura officially launched Oura Advisor, relocating the feature from the Oura Labs program to a permanent spot in the Oura app. After months of beta testing, the tool is currently available to all users, with several notable upgrades now that it is a full-time feature.

One of the key improvements of the AI-powered feature is an upgraded chat experience, which includes long-term trend analysis and visualizations. This makes it easier for users to understand their health and fitness tracking data and identify key patterns that may not be obvious on a daily basis. Oura Advisor highlights changes in a user’s health over time and offers personalized advice on how to improve. Like the rest of the Oura app, the tool continually adapts to each user. By using Memories — details stored from past interactions — it tailors its recommendations the more it learns about your habits. Oura Advisor also uses an adaptive tone, responding to users’ tonality and ensuring conversations feel natural rather than robotic.

In fact, Oura Advisor doesn’t just participate in conversations; it stimulates them. The tool can suggest topics, guide interactions, and even “think” about users when it’s not in use. In other words, it keeps your health top of mind even when you’re not actively engaging with the app.

According to Oura, the Oura Advisor is just one part of the company’s ongoing push toward AI-driven health tools. The company’s beta testing phase revealed strong engagement, with over 60% of users interacting with the tool multiple times a week and 20% using it daily. This suggests that users appreciate Oura Advisor as a wellness resource.

At its core, the feature combines generative AI with Oura’s extensive biometric tracking. It processes users’ health data to deliver actionable insights, analyze long-term trends, and offer personalized guidance in real time. We went hands-on with the tool back in August and found immense value in its ability to transform complex data into clear, practical advice.

As of today, Oura Advisor is now available to all Oura members on iOS and Android. It is currently only available in English.

