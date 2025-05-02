DJI's most popular camera just got a lot more expensive

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR DJI has raised the price of the Osmo Pocket 3 to $799.

This is a 54% increase from the original launch price.

The price hike only affects the US market.

DJI makes a lot of products, such as drones, mics, power stations, and so on. However, one of its most popular items is the Osmo Pocket 3, a camera beloved by vloggers. Part of the camera’s popularity is related to its affordability, but it looks like that aspect is changing.

If you go on to DJI’s website hoping to buy an Osmo Pocket 3, you’ll be out of luck because it’s out of stock. But if it wasn’t out of stock, you’d find yourself paying a hefty $799 for the gadget. Meanwhile, the Creator Combo, which includes the camera plus accessories like the Mic 2, has gone up to $979.

At launch, you could get this camera for only $519 and the Creator Combo for $699. DJI quietly increased the price of the camera a few months ago to $619, around the same time President Donald Trump first announced potential tariffs on Chinese products. The most recent increase makes the device $280 more expensive than at launch, which would be a price bump of about 54%.

It looks like the price hike only affects the US market, as the pricing has not been touched in Canada or Europe. If you’re wondering why the US is seeing a price increase, tariffs appear to be the answer. The company told the folks over at The Verge that the recent tariffs were “certainly among the key considerations.”

Considering demand, in addition to the tariffs, it’s not a surprise that DJI feels comfortable making its fan favorite camera a little more expensive.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.