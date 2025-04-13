I'm a creator, and this is how I choose between the DJI Osmo Mobile 7P and the Pocket 3

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Since its launch in 2023, the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 ($519 at Amazon) has become a sensation in the world of content creation. As a creator, I see dozens of them at every tech event. Since I started using one myself, I’ve convinced the wider Android Authority team to adopt it. We now usually have three or four of them with us when we travel to major events like CES, MWC, and Google I/O.

Recently, though, DJI launched another stellar product that everyone seems to love, too: the DJI Osmo Mobile 7P ($149.99 at Amazon). It’s similar to the Pocket 3 in that it is a travel-friendly accessory that helps you capture content quickly and easily. However, since it requires one of the best camera phones to function well, it differs significantly from the Osmo Pocket 3.

If you’re a creator — or just an enthusiast who likes to document their adventures — you might be on the fence about buying either one of these products. While both are utterly fantastic, they do offer very different experiences at very different price points. From one creator to another, allow me to explain the reasons why you should (or shouldn’t) buy one of these content creation tools!

Reasons to go with the DJI Osmo Mobile 7P

The DJI Osmo Mobile 7P is the newer and cheaper option, so let’s start there. It’s a smartphone gimbal that electronically stabilizes your phone to help it capture buttery-smooth video. DJI’s three-axis stabilization is second to none in the industry, and the Osmo Mobile 7P’s new hardware feature — a multifunction module that allows you to lock onto a subject using hand gestures — makes this an incredibly powerful video capture tool.

The Osmo Mobile 7P is relatively inexpensive and offers a lot of versatility since it works in tandem with your smartphone.

The most important thing you need to know about this gimbal is that it will only be as good as the phone you snap into it. So, it’s ideal if you already own a great camera phone or are willing to invest in one. This also gives it a distinct advantage: the Osmo Mobile 7P doesn’t really age. The quality of your videos will only get better over time because a) you’ll be getting better at shooting as you learn the tricks of the trade, and b) you can always snap a newer, better camera phone into the gimbal if you want a higher quality image. This is the Osmo Mobile 7P’s greatest perk over the Osmo Pocket 3, which I’ll touch on in a bit.

Size and weight are also very important to the creator on the go, and the Osmo Mobile 7P is pretty good in that regard. First, it folds up, which is not a standard feature for prosumer gimbals. When folded, it can easily be stuffed into a backpack, purse, or even an oversized pocket on cargo pants, which can be very helpful for quick, off-the-cuff shooting. It also weighs 350g, about as heavy as a can of soup. Granted, that is a higher weight than some competitor gimbals, even those from DJI itself. The DJI Osmo Mobile 7 ($89.99 at Amazon), for example, only weighs 300g. However, that model lacks a lot of the features of the Osmo Mobile 7P, so there is a trade-off.

Even though it folds up, the Osmo Mobile 7P is pretty heavy and cumbersome when compared to the Osmo Pocket 3.

The previously mentioned multifunction module that comes with the Osmo Mobile 7P is also worth noting. It allows you to use the standard camera app that controls the front- or rear-facing cameras on your phone while auto-tracking a subject. For example, this could allow you to set up the gimbal on a tripod (it has a standard 1/4-inch mount and also built-in tripod feet, if needed), track yourself as the subject, and then move around a set area with the camera always following you. This is essential for shoots where you are alone but want some dynamic flair (and don’t want to just hold your phone in the classic vlog style). The multifunction module also supports the DJI Mic Mini ($169.99 at Amazon), so you can get terrific audio quality and not rely on your phone’s microphone. It also has a built-in fill lightin for some extra clarity on your subject.

For a list price of $149, the DJI Osmo Mobile 7P is a terrific investment for any content creator. However, if you factor in the cost of a powerful smartphone with an excellent camera, the DJI Mic Mini, a tripod, and other accessories, it can add up to a whole lot more than $149 if you want a fully self-contained shooting kit. It also isn’t as travel-friendly as the Osmo Pocket 3. Let’s examine that one!

Reasons to go with the DJI Osmo Pocket 3

In brief, the Osmo Pocket 3 can do everything the Osmo Mobile 7P can do — and more. The crucial difference between the two is that the Pocket model is a self-contained unit, meaning you do not need to snap a phone into it. In fact, you don’t even need your smartphone at all, as it can perform nearly every step of creating a video on its own. You’ll only need your phone (or a tablet, laptop, or other computer) to edit and post the video.

The Osmo Pocket 3 is a self-contained device, so you don't need anything else to do your shoot. It's only for editing and posting that you need your phone.

This is possible thanks to the one-inch CMOS sensor built into the three-axis gimbal on top of the Pocket 3. Without going into too much technical detail, a one-inch camera sensor is very likely to be bigger (and thus better) than what a typical smartphone can provide. It’s only recently that we’ve started seeing phones land with a sensor that large, and even then, those phones are limited to specific markets and very, very expensive.

The Osmo Pocket 3 is also much smaller and lighter than an Osmo Mobile 7P. It only weighs 179g, which is less than most smartphones. Even when you snap on the battery handle (which adds a better grip to the device and significantly increases its operating time), it still weighs only 244g, which is much less than the Osmo Mobile 7P on its own, to say nothing of the 7P with a smartphone snapped into it. In fact, my entire Osmo Pocket 3 shooting kit — which includes the device, the battery handle, a wireless microphone, a Lavalier mic, and various cables and other bits — weighs just 469g. In other words, if travelability is your most pressing concern, the Pocket 3 beats the Mobile 7P by a wide margin.

The Osmo Pocket 3 is much more expensive than pretty much any smartphone gimbal and is more likely to age out due to its all-in-one nature.

The downside to this is that the Osmo Pocket 3 is set in stone. The sensor can’t be upgraded, you can’t get more power out of it by snapping on a smartphone, and whatever accessories you buy for it will only be useful for it alone. Given that the device is nearly two years old now, it could also have a better successor on the horizon. This all makes it a weaker long-term investment than something like the Osmo Mobile 7P.

There’s also the pricing to keep in mind. The Creator Combo version of the Osmo Pocket 3 — which is the only choice for any serious creator — has a list price of $799. That is not cheap. As such, only those who are very certain they will make the most of this should bother. However, as I said earlier, pretty much every major creator you know of has one of these, so its usefulness can’t be overstated.

DJI Osmo Mobile 7P vs Osmo Pocket 3: Maybe both are the real answer?

If a young creator asked me which of these they should get, I would ask them how serious they are about the job. If they are just testing the waters to see if it’s for them, the DJI Osmo Mobile 7P is the way to go. It’s relatively inexpensive, will work well for you for a long time, and is very easy to learn. It’s not as travel-friendly and will only work well if you have a great phone camera, but it’s the best way to get started shooting professional-looking vlogs.

It's possible that owning both of these products is the way to go, as they each offer distinct advantages for certain shoots.

However, if they were an experienced videographer or knew for certain that this was going to be a significant part of their life, I wouldn’t hesitate to say the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is the best choice. It is more expensive, yes, but it’s a crucial piece of gear. It is fast, incredibly easy to use, and the Creator Combo gives you everything you could need to make video content that rivals any prominent YouTuber or influencer. DJI has also continuously improved the product, introducing more features, enhancing video and audio quality, and launching new accessories since the 2023 release. Even if the eventual DJI Osmo Pocket 4 launched tomorrow, the Pocket 3 would still be amazing.

The real answer to this question, though, might be to use both, like I do. The Osmo Pocket 3 is great for capturing a lot of content that can then be edited into a high-quality video for later. The Osmo Mobile 7P, though, shoots straight to a smartphone, so it’s ideal for Instagram-style videos that need minimal editing before posting. Really, a flexible creator can find specific uses for both products.

Which one will you go with? Let us know in the comments!