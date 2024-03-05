Oregon passes landmark Right To Repair law that allows you to fix electronics as old as 2015

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR The state of Oregon has passed one of the most robust Right To Repair bills yet.

The new law requires electronics manufacturers to supply parts, tools, documentation, and software available for electronics produced as far back as 2015.

It also bans the restrictive practice of parts pairing used by companies like Apple.

Oregon passed a landmark Right To Repair law that goes beyond similar laws passed in California, Minnesota, and New York. For everything except smartphones, the new law requires manufacturers to make parts, tools, documentation, and software available for electronics produced as far back as 2015. That means laptops, smartwatches, tablets, refrigerators, and more are covered under the law, even if they date back to 2015.

In the case of smartphones, the law applies retrospectively to devices sold after July 2021. The date is in line with the bills passed in Minnesota and California, which go into effect later this year.

However, one of the most crucial changes Oregon’s version of the Right To Repair law brings is the ban on the restrictive practice of parts pairing, wherein companies can keep consumers from using components by using software to identify parts. The practice is used by the likes of Apple to prevent repairs using third-party components. Apple makes it so that if the iPhone’s software does not recognize a part, it may not work at all or work with limitations. The Oregon bill prohibits this practice, making it the first state to ban parts pairing.

“I’m beyond proud of my home state for passing the strongest yet electronics Right to Repair bill,” said Kyle Wiens, iFixit CEO, who grew up in Oregon.

“By applying to most products made after 2015, this law will open up repair for the things Oregonians need to get fixed right now. And by limiting the repair-restricting practices of parts pairing it protects fixing for years to come. We won’t stop fighting until everyone, everywhere, has these rights,” he added.

Comments