Optoma’s newest projector hits the sweet spot between movie night and multiplayer mode

TL;DR The new Optoma UHZ58LV delivers 4K UHD resolution and HDR10+ support with a dual-laser light source.

For gamers, it offers a 240 Hz refresh rate (1080p) and ~8.5 ms input lag.

The projector is priced at $2,299.

The newest Optoma UHZ58LV introduces a 4K UHD home-theater projector built to balance big-screen brilliance with gaming-grade responsiveness. Aimed at enthusiasts who want cinematic quality without moving into ultra-premium territory, the UHZ58LV delivers HDR10+ color fidelity, fast refresh support, and flexible installation in a single package, making it a solid all-rounder for its class.

Projector setups can be finicky, but Optoma includes plenty of adjustment options. The UHZ58LV offers 1.6× zoom, vertical lens shift, four-corner correction, and 360-degree projection, making it adaptable to living rooms, ceilings, or unconventional layouts. A dual-laser light engine drives up to 3,000 lumens of brightness, while 95 percent DCI-P3 coverage ensures cinematic color accuracy. Support for HDR10+ expands dynamic range for richer highlights and deeper shadows.

Beyond movie night, the UHZ58LV also caters to gamers with 240 Hz refresh at 1080p and input lag as low as 8.5 milliseconds. HDMI 2.1 with eARC keeps it compatible with modern consoles and high-bandwidth sound systems, while Filmmaker Mode preserves on-screen intent without unwanted processing.

The projector is available for purchase now in the UK, priced at £1,999, and will arrive in the US with more complete availability soon, priced at $2,299. This list price places the UHZ58LV in the “serious enthusiast” bracket above lifestyle projectors like XGIMI’s MoGo 4 series, but below pro-grade cinema rigs from Epson or BenQ. Its 30,000-hour dual-laser light source also makes it a long-term investment rather than a short-term novelty.

Still, users with more specific needs, such as e-sports-level latency demands or bright, uncontrolled viewing spaces, may want to compare the UHZ58LV against models prioritizing either lower lag or higher brightness. For most home-theater builders, though, Optoma’s latest laser projector looks like a remarkably well-balanced blend of performance, polish, and play.

