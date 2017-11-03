Hot on the heels of the OPPO F5 launch in India is news of another OPPO introduction: the OPPO R11s and R11s Plus. These smartphones were launched in China yesterday as sequels to the OPPO R11 released only a few months back. Unlike that device, the R11s and R11s Plus have a bezel-less design and arrive with some upgrades in the photography department.

The R11s comes with a 6.01-inch display at 2160 x 1080 (FHD+) resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and is said to have an 85.8% screen to body ratio. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage space (expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card).

You’ll also find a 3,205 mAh battery inside with VOOC Flash charge technology, as well as a fingerprint scanner and headphone port. Further, it’s running with OPPO’s ColorOS 3.2 UI based on Android Nougat.

Editor's Pick Recent Oppo patent reveals a novel take on the folding phone concept We've heard that a number of manufacturers working on phones with flexible displays, including Samsung and LG. These rumors have been floating around for some years now without any products that use the technology seeing …

The standout feature of the R11s is arguably its cameras. On the rear, you’ve got dual 16 MP and 20 MP cameras with f/1.7 apertures, 2.0µm pixels and dual-LED flash. OPPO says that both cameras are capable of taking shots independently depending on the current light conditions (unlike other dual camera setups where one camera acts as monochrome or telephoto lens). The 20 MP camera is optimized for low-light conditions while the 16 MP camera is the “everyday” shooter.

The front camera comes in at 20 MP front, and it’s not only high-resolution but arrives with what OPPO’s A.I. Beauty Recognition tech. This is said to “provide users with millions of different beautification effects,” and will make personalized adjustments for each photo/user.

The R11s Plus, on the other hand, is almost identical to the R11s except that it houses a 6.43-inch display, 6 GB of RAM and a 4,000 mAh battery.

Overall, they sound like impressive devices, and they’ve got a strong display game going on. That said, they do house some potential caveats: notably the use of microUSB rather than USB Type-C, and a lack of NFC connectivity.

The R11s is going on sale in China on November 10 in the red, black and champagne colors above but there’s no word yet on a wider release. The handset will cost CNY 2,999 (~$450) in black and champagne or CNY 3,199 (~$482) for the red model. The R11s Plus will go on sale November 24 for CNY 3,699 (~$560).