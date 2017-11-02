In a press event in Mumbai, OPPO launched the new OPPO F5 in India. The F5 is company’s first smartphone with full screen 18: 9 display and packs in ‘A.I. Beauty technology’ for improving your selfies.

Our focus has always been on bringing the best photography and Selfie experience to the Indian consumers. We have been leading the Selfie industry in the Indian market with our Selfie Expert F series for which we have received immense response, especially from the youth. With the launch of F5 that offers the first A.I. Beauty technology in India, we are confident of going further ahead in this journey. Thus, the new brand slogan, The Selfie Expert and Leader, truly represents our ambition to continue being the leaders in the market. – Sky Li, Global VP, OPPO and President, OPPO India

The company claims to be the first smartphone in India to bring artificial intelligence to selfies. The technology identifies shapes and facial structures based on a global database and was developed in consultation with professional photographers and make-up artists during the R&D process.

Along with a fingerprint sensor, the F5 comes with Facial Unlock feature that uses face recognition to unlock the phone.

OPPO F5 Specifications

Operating System: Android 7.1 Nougat with ColorOS 3.2

Display: 6.0-inch Full HD+(2160 x 1080) LTPS TFT | 18:9 aspect ratio

Processor: MediaTek MT6763T octa-core

GPU: ARM Mali G71 MP2 800MHz

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 32 GB; expandable up to 256 GB with microSD card

Rear Camera: 16 MP with LED flash| f/1.8 aperture

Front Camera: 20 MP | f/2.0 aperture

Battery: 3,200 mAh

Dimensions: 156.5 x 76 x 7.5 mm

Weight: 152g

The company also announced a variant with 6 GB of RAM priced at ₹24,990 and available in red and black color variants. There’s also an F5 Youth edition available in black and gold color variants. Both these devices will be available in December though.

Priced at ₹19,990 ($310), the OPPO F5 is available in gold and black color variants and will go on sale from November 9 across online and offline stores.