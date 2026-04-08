This weird little Android tablet takes a design cue from smartphones

TL;DR An OPPO executive recently released a video that included a look at the company’s next compact tablet.

The video shows a device with slim bezels and a centered punch-hole camera, like a smartphone.

The OPPO Pad Mini will launch on April 21, 2026.

OPPO is currently working on a compact tablet that could give Apple’s iPad Mini a run for its money. The Director of Smart Ecosystem Products at OPPO, Qiao Jiadong, has recently been teasing the device in a series of videos. However, the latest video gives us a clear first look at the tablet’s display.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Posted on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, the video features Qiao Jiadong sitting at an airport with the OPPO Pad Mini in hand. Interestingly, the tablet has a very smartphone-like design, with a centered punch-hole camera sitting at the top when held vertically. It also appears to have fairly slim bezels that are even all around the edges.

Leaks claim that this compact tablet has an 8.8-inch OLED screen with a 3:2 aspect ratio, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, and an 8000mAh battery (with 67W fast charging). It’s also said to be 5.39mm thick and weigh 279g.

The wait for this pocket-sized tablet won’t be long. According to earlier videos released by Qiao Jiadong, the company plans to release the OPPO Pad Mini on April 21, 2026. It will be interesting to see if a OnePlus version of this tablet sees the light of day.

Follow