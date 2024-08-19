Major leak reveals what next-generation flagship phones could look like

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A veteran leaker has posted images showing next-generation flagship phones from Chinese manufacturers.

We get a look at the purported OPPO Find X8 Ultra and vivo X200 series designs, for starters.

We also get a look at what could be Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 phones from Redmi, OnePlus, Iqoo, and Realme.

We’re in the second half of the year and we’ve already seen plenty of leaks about next-generation flagship phones. Now, a long-time leaker has posted images showing what these new-generation phones could look like.

Digital Chat Station posted drawings showing off numerous upcoming flagship phones from various Chinese manufacturers. For starters, the tipster posted images of what appears to be the OPPO Find X8 Ultra and vivo X200 series.

The Hasselblad logo and alert slider suggest we’re indeed looking at the Find X8 Ultra. Meanwhile, the logo in the center of the apparent vivo phone has the same shape as the ZEISS logo used on vivo X series devices.

Digital Chat Station also posted an image showing four upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 flagship phones from various sub-brands. Check out the picture below.

The tipster didn’t dish out any names, but some followers have surmised that we’re looking at devices from Redmi, Realme, Iqoo, and OnePlus, respectively. Other followers have swapped Realme and OnePlus, which makes sense as there doesn’t appear to be an alert slider on the fourth phone. Nevertheless, Iqoo also makes sense as the third phone given the brand’s propensity for squircle-shaped camera housings.

In any event, Qualcomm and MediaTek are tipped to launch their next-generation flagship processors in October. Digital Chat Station claimed that a variety of OEMs will launch phones powered by these chips in October and November. They specifically pointed to the Redmi K80 series, vivo X200 range, OPPO Find X8 family, Xiaomi 15 series, Iqoo 13, OnePlus 13, Realme GT7 Pro, and HONOR Magic 7 phones. Global availability is another story, though.

