Phones with both a cooling fan and water resistance don't exist, until now

OPPO

TL;DR OPPO has announced the K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro in China.

These new phones have cooling fans and are water-resistant.

The OPPO K13 Turbo series starts at ~$251 in China.

We’ve seen a few gaming phones over the years with built-in cooling fans. Unfortunately, the need for a cooling fan vent means these phones aren’t water-resistant. Thankfully, OPPO’s latest phones buck this trend.

OPPO announced the K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro in China today, and both of these budget gaming phones have cooling fans. OPPO says this 18,000RPM fan increases heat dissipation by up to 20%. The phones are also equipped with cooling vents and a 7,000mm² vapor chamber system.

Despite the cooling fan and vents, OPPO says the K13 Turbo phones have IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 ratings for water resistance. That means it should withstand immersion in fresh water as well as high-pressure jets of hot water. Disappointingly, the phones don’t have a dust resistance rating. Nevertheless, this might be the first time we see a water-resistant phone with a cooling fan.

OPPO

The two phones share several features. These include a 6.8-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED screen, a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging, an under-display fingerprint sensor, a 50MP+2MP rear camera pairing, and a 16MP selfie camera.

Otherwise, the OPPO K13 Turbo Pro earns its Pro moniker thanks to the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset (as seen in the Nothing Phone 3), optical image stabilization on the main camera, UFS 4.0 storage, and Wi-Fi 7. The standard OPPO K13 Turbo has a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor, no OIS on the main camera, UFS 3.1 storage, and Wi-Fi 6.

The K13 Turbo starts at 1,799 yuan (~$251) for the 12GB/256GB model, while the K13 Turbo Pro starts at 1,999 yuan (~$278) for the 12GB/256GB model. This seems to be a China-only launch for now. Nevertheless, I hope to see more phones with improved cooling, as heating has been an issue with some recent flagship devices.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.