This Android flagship's Hasselblad camera kit is now official, and here's what you get

You can do a whole lot with the camera on your Android flagship, but there’s only so much you can do before you eventually reach the limits of hardware and physics. Phone makers have worked around this by experimenting with camera kits that attach to the phone, instantly giving your phone’s camera a level-up. The upcoming OPPO Find X9 series is one of the many Android flagships set to support a camera kit. Today, OPPO has officially unveiled the Hasselblad-branded kit, which users can purchase to enhance the camera capabilities of their upcoming Find X9 Pro.

OPPO’s Find series Product Manager, Mr. Zhou Yibao, has officially unveiled the OPPO x Hasselblad camera kit for the OPPO Find X9 Pro.

As you can see in the image, the Hasselblad-branded camera kit for the OPPO Find X9 Pro includes a teleconverter lens, an aramid fiber magnetic phone case (featuring MagSafe-like magnets), a non-branded magnetic grip handle, and a non-branded shoulder strap.

That’s not all, though. OPPO also has a magnetic flash light, called the OPPO Small Light Ring. It works in synergy with the magnetic phone case and the magnetic grip handle, and is also branded by Hasselblad. The ring light supports a color temperature range of 3000K-9000 K and features a super fill light of up to 3.6W. You can also use the smaller light (the inner circle) as a flash, providing up to 700 continuous flashes.

Mr. Yibao has also posted an unboxing of this camera kit:

We can see from the hands-on demonstration that the teleconverter kit comes with the lens, an attachment to secure the lens to the magnetic phone case (and also acts as a quick-release plate), and a lens stand for mounting the phone to a tripod. The camera grip also comes in three parts: the battery-equipped handle, the shutter button, and the magnetic base. Since the magnetic grip utilizes MagSafe-like magnets, it is also compatible with other magnet-equipped phones.

OPPO previously revealed that the Hasselblad telephoto extender lens attaches to the Find X9 Pro’s 200MP 70mm periscope camera, extending the zoom by 3.28x. In other words, this lens converts the phone’s 3x periscope camera into a ~9.6x camera (equivalent to 230mm). Since the camera kit includes a quick-release plate, it also addresses the issue of using a telephoto extender with the main and ultrawide cameras of the phone, as you can now quickly remove the external lens in case you need to use your other cameras.

The OPPO Find X9 series is set to debut on October 16, 2025. We hope to learn more about the phone’s camera capabilities, the pricing of the Hasselblad camera kit, and its availability in global markets.

