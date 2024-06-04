OPPO's next flagship could feature an even more powerful zoom lens

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak suggests that the OPPO Find X8 Ultra will feature a quad-camera setup with four 50MP sensors.

The leaker points out that the phone’s optical zoom performance could surpass that of 200MP periscope lenses.

The phone’s camera setup may not include the Sony IMX858 sensor found in its predecessor.

OPPO’s Find X series has made a name for itself, producing some of the best camera phones in recent years. The Find X7 Ultra scored highly in our reviews, packing a capable quad camera setup with 50MP sensors on all four lenses, including two periscope lenses. While the Find X8 Ultra isn’t set to hit the shelves until early next year, a recent leak on Weibo by the reliable Digital Chat Station suggests that OPPO’s upcoming flagship could bring along some worthy camera upgrades.

According to DCS, the Find X8 Ultra will feature a quad-camera setup, maintaining the four 50-megapixel sensors found on its predecessor, including two periscope lenses. However, the leak claims that the Find X8 Ultra’s telephoto solution aims to surpass the performance of 200-megapixel periscope lenses, which could be referring to competitors like the Vivo X100 Ultra, which features a 200MP periscope lens.

The leak also suggests that the Find X8 Ultra’s camera ensemble won’t include the Sony IMX858 sensor found in its predecessor. For those unfamiliar, the Find X7 Ultra featured two periscope telephoto cameras, one with a 50-megapixel IMX890 sensor providing 3x optical zoom and the other housing a 50-megapixel IMX858 sensor offering 6x optical zoom.

Ideally, we’re looking at a new, improved camera sensor on the 6x lens, which should result in the improved zoom capabilities that the post talks about. The Find X8 Ultra’s launch is still far away, and such early-stage leaks should always be taken with a pinch of salt.

While we don’t hope to see an OPPO phone launch in the US anytime soon, the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro phones are expected to include improved periscope lenses as well.

