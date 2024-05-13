Vivo X100 Ultra launched with 200MP tele lens: The new king of camera zoom?

Supplied by vivo

TL;DR Vivo has launched the X100 Ultra smartphone in China today.

It stands out thanks to a 200MP 3.7x periscope camera, with the company claiming good image quality at up to 20x.

There’s no word on a global release just yet.

We first heard rumors about a vivo phone with a 200MP telephoto camera almost a year ago. Well, the wait is finally over as the Chinese manufacturer has officially launched the vivo X100 Ultra.

The new smartphone is all about the camera system, and that 200MP 3.7x telephoto camera (f/2.67, 1/1.4-inch, HP9) is the main attraction here. This is the most megapixels we’ve seen in a telephoto camera, and vivo reckons it can offer good image quality at up to 20x. The company adds this camera packs “CIPA 4.5” stabilization too.

Vivo’s phone also packs a so-called Telephoto Stage feature for concerts. This feature offers improved 10x to 30x output, improved video quality via the V3+ imaging chip, and improved audio. It’s unclear whether this is a specific mode or if it automatically kicks in like the X100 Pro Telephoto Sunshot option. In any event, this tele lens also supports macro mode up to 20x as well as higher resolution portraits.

The rest of the camera setup isn’t anything to scoff at, either. Expect a 50MP LYT-900 one-inch main camera with improved stabilization over previous models. Meanwhile, a 50MP LYT-600 ultrawide camera handles wider shots. All three rear shooters pack the ZEISS T* coating for reducing glare. Look at the front and you’ll find a 50MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Supplied by vivo

Other notable X100 Ultra camera features include 4K cinematic portrait video (in line with the Pro model), 4K/120fps slow-mo video, 4K/60fps Dolby Vision video, a new monochrome color profile, 3D photo and video capture, and “underwater photography.” When it comes to the latter, vivo claims that the phone cameras are optimized to address underwater challenges like green hues and murkiness/silt. The manufacturer also says you can go shooting underwater down to 40 meters (131 feet) with the aid of a third-party diving case.

The vivo X100 Ultra delivers in other categories too. Expect a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a 6.78-inch 120Hz OLED screen (QHD+, Samsung E7), a 5,500mAh battery, 80W wired charging, and 30W wireless charging. Vivo’s phone also packs an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor from Goodix, IP69 and IP68 ratings, Mac support (including photo/document transfers), and a long-range Wi-Fi mode that’s apparently able to maintain stable connections at up to 150 meters away.

Expect to pay 6,499 yuan (~$898) for the 12GB/256GB model, while the 16GB/512GB model will set you back 7,299 yuan (~$1,009). Want the 16GB/1TB model? Then you’ll need to pay 7,999 (~$1,106). We’ve asked vivo about global availability and will update our article appropriately.

You might like

Comments