The OPPO Find X8 series finally has a launch date

TL;DR OPPO has announced that it will unveil the Find X8 series in China on October 24.

The company has also confirmed that the devices will pack MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 chipset.

Leaks suggest that the devices will feature 10x zoom cameras and support magnetic accessories.

OPPO has been teasing its next-gen flagship phones over the last few weeks, giving us a glimpse of the planned upgrades for the Find X8 range. As expected, the company has now officially confirmed that it will unveil the devices later this month.

OPPO recently took to Weibo to announce that it will host the Find X8 series launch event in China on October 24. The company has also confirmed that the devices will feature MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9400 chipset.

Although the post reveals no further details about the devices, OPPO has previously teased that the Find X8 will have a flat display with incredibly slim bezels like the iPhone 16 series. However, leaks suggest that the Find X8 Pro will have a curved display instead.

Both models are also expected to feature OPPO’s new Glacier Battery tech, which offers more capacity in the same physical size as a lithium-ion battery. The Find X8 series is also said to feature 10x zoom cameras and support for magnetic accessories like a magnetic power bank and a 30W wireless charger.

The Find X8 series devices will likely go on sale in China shortly after the announcement. OPPO has already confirmed that the devices will also make it to European markets. However, the company has yet to share a release timeline for the same.

