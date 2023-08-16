Here's when OPPO could launch the Find N3 Flip and Watch 4 Pro

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR As per leaks, the OPPO Find N3 Flip could launch in China on August 29, 2023.

The OPPO Watch 4 Pro could accompany the foldable device.

While the Find N3 Flip could potentially launch globally later on, there are no such leaks regarding a global release for the Watch 4 Pro.

OPPO has some interesting launches ahead. The company is widely rumored to be working on the OPPO Find N3 Flip foldable, which will take on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Motorola Razr Plus as the candy bar foldable competing for a spot in the list of best Android phones. In addition to the Flip, it seems that OPPO has a smartwatch to launch too, and it’s almost launch time.

Leaker Max Jambor has posted the possible launch date of the OPPO Find N3 Flip. According to him, the Find N3 Flip launches on August 29, 2023.

Max Jambor on X

Since this date has not been shared officially by OPPO, it should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Leaker Yogesh Brar has partly corroborated the launch by mentioning a launch scheduled for “end of August.” More curiously, though, the post notes that the launch is for China, with no mention of a global launch. Previous leaks have suggested that the Find N3 Flip could launch globally in September.

Yogesh Brar on X

Yogesh mentions that OnePlus is also planning to launch the OnePlus Open globally in late September-early October. This delay is because of a display switch as well as due to the patent dispute by Nokia that OPPO has lost in some European regions.

The Find N3 Flip is expected to launch with a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display on the inside with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 3-inch cover display on the outside.

The camera setup is said to include a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, a 32MP telephoto sensor, and a 32MP selfie camera on the inside. The phone is also expected to come with 67W fast charging support. The device is said to run on Android 13 based on ColorOS 14.

Leaker Digital Chat Station also partly corroborates the launch month of a foldable from OPPO but also reveals that OPPO will launch it alongside the OPPO Watch 4 Pro.

Digital Chat Station on Weibo

According to them, the OPPO Watch 4 Pro will continue to use the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor that the OPPO Watch 3 Pro also used but will pair it with a BES2700 chip for its low power mode. This will allow the 570mAh battery on the watch to last for up to five days. The smartwatch is also said to use stainless steel instead of aluminum for the mid-frame, while the backplate could be ceramic.

The OPPO Watch 3 Pro did not launch outside of China, so we aren’t holding our breath on the Watch 4 Pro to launch globally either.

Hopefully, we will know the fate of all that OPPO is launching this month soon.

Comments