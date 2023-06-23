The OPPO Find N3 Flip could have the best cameras on a clamshell foldable

TL;DR Apparent OPPO Find N3 Flip renders have leaked online.

It looks like the phone will receive a triple rear camera system with a telephoto shooter.

This would be a major upgrade over most clamshell foldable phones.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip was one of the best foldable phones released in 2023, bringing a large cover display and a lengthy update commitment. Now, it looks like the first images of a sequel may have surfaced online.

91mobiles posted renders apparently showing the OPPO Find N3 Flip, claiming the images were based on an early EVT (engineering validation unit) prototype. Check the picture above and the renders in the gallery below.

The image at the top gives us a good look at the cover display, which features a similarly large size and portrait orientation as the Find N2 Flip’s external screen. In saying so, we thought OPPO could’ve done a better job of making the cover screen more useful on the current phone. So we hope the company takes heed of this criticism with the Find N3 Flip.

Perhaps the biggest upgrade is a triple rear camera system, with 91mobiles claiming it’ll be the same camera setup as the OPPO Reno 10 Pro. That means a 50MP IMX890 main camera, a 32MP 2x telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultrawide lens. This would be a major improvement over most clamshell foldables (including the N2 Flip), which tend to eschew the telephoto camera in favor of a main+ultrawide dual camera pairing.

The renders otherwise show a phone that looks similar to the current model, bar the switch from a center-mounted punch-hole cutout to a left-aligned cutout.

The outlet’s source also claims that the rest of the Find N3 Flip spec sheet will likely be the same as the Find N2 Flip. That means you should expect a Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset, a 6.8-inch 120Hz OLED screen, and a 4,300mAh battery with 44W wired charging. We lamented the lack of wireless charging and water resistance in the current model, but there’s no word on these features in the new device.

We’re guessing the OPPO Find N3 Flip will debut alongside the Find N3. There’s no word on a launch date for the latter foldable, but conflicting rumors point to the Find N3 sharing plenty of DNA with the upcoming OnePlus foldable (launching in Q3).

