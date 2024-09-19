It's official: OPPO Color OS 15 has a launch date

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR OPPO has announced that its Color OS 15 software will be released on October 17.

The software will likely be released in China first before a global release at a later date.

OPPO’s Color OS is one of the best Android skins out there, offering plenty of features and customization options. The company has been working on Color OS 15 for a while now, and we finally have a release date.

OPPO confirmed on Weibo that Color OS 15 will be released on October 17 at the OPPO Developer Conference in China. Check out the screenshot below.

Chinese smartphone makers frequently release new software versions in their home market first before a global launch thereafter. In fact, Color OS 14 was first launched in China in November 2023 before a global launch in January 2024. So we’re guessing Color OS 15 will follow a similar pattern.

We already have a good idea of what to expect from the new software thanks to leaks, though. The updated skin is tipped to offer an iOS-like Control Center, a Dynamic Island-style feature, and improved animations. It’s also believed OPPO could offer support for AirDrop, although we’ll believe it when we see it. Otherwise, Color OS 15 will likely offer plenty of Android 15 features too, such as additional foldable enhancements, partial screen sharing, and more.

Color OS forms the basis for Oxygen OS on OnePlus phones. So don’t be surprised if some of these OPPO features come to OxygenOS 15.

