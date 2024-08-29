A major Android brand could copy one of the iPhone 16's biggest highlights

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR The OPPO Find X8 series could apparently copy the iPhone 16 range by adopting a so-called Quick Button.

It sounds like this new button could serve as a camera shutter key.

OPPO and Apple would be following in the footsteps of Nokia, HTC, Sony, and others by offering a camera shutter button.

Camera shutter buttons aren’t new in the smartphone space, but Apple is expected to offer the feature with a so-called Capture button on the iPhone 16 series. However, it sounds like another major Android brand could follow suit as well.

Leaker Ice Universe claimed on X that the OPPO Find X8 series will copy the iPhone 16 range by adopting a so-called “Quick Button.” An image shared by the tipster includes the line “freeze the action, one click away.”

The tagline suggests this will indeed be a camera shutter button of sorts. It’s also theoretically possible that this is a general shortcut button that supports camera app actions. There’s no word if this will be a physical button like those on conventional smartphones or a capacitive button like the iPhone 16 series is said to offer. In addition to presses, Apple’s button will apparently allow users to swipe on the key for actions like zooming in and out.

In any event, shutter buttons have been available on smartphones for well over a decade. Companies like Nokia, HTC, Sony-Ericsson, and others offered the feature on everything from Symbian and Windows Phone devices to Android. Sony is one of the few brands still offering this option on Android phones today, delivering a two-stage physical button. But some Android OEMs tend to blindly copy Apple, so we won’t be surprised to see an uptick in manufacturers offering a camera shutter key in 2025 simply because the iPhone maker is now doing it.

Otherwise, we’ve seen quite a few OPPO Find X8 series leaks already. The Find X8 Ultra is tipped to pack a quad 50MP rear camera setup, featuring two periscope lenses. Furthermore, a so-called Pro model will apparently offer a 10x periscope camera, although it’s unclear whether the Ultra and Pro are the same device (OPPO switched from the Pro to Ultra moniker with the Find X7 Ultra). So those on the hunt for the best camera phone should keep an eye on this series.

