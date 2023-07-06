This might be the OnePlus Fold's actual name

TL;DR The OnePlus foldable will apparently be called the OnePlus Open.

The name first appeared in an EUIPO listing filed in April, along with several other names.

OnePlus has confirmed that its first foldable phone is coming later this year, and it’s unofficially been called the OnePlus Fold or OnePlus V Fold. Now, a noted leaker has apparently disclosed the official name.

Frequent tipster Max Jambor has claimed on Twitter that the OnePlus foldable will actually be called the OnePlus Open.

Twitter/Max Jambor

This wouldn’t be the first time we actually come across the OnePlus Open moniker, as the name also appeared in an EUIPO listing on April 27, 2023. Other names listed by the firm at the same time include OnePlus Wing, OnePlus Edge, OnePlus Prime, and OnePlus Peak.

What do you think of the OnePlus Open name? 52 votes I like it 77 % I hate it 23 %

Either way, we’re glad to see a smartphone brand apparently steer clear of the predictable Fold and Flip naming conventions established by Samsung. So we hope other brands follow suit in this regard.

In any event, the OnePlus Open is tipped to arrive next month with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 7.8-inch folding OLED screen, a 6.3-inch smartphone display, and a 4,800mAh battery with 67W wired charging. We’ll just have to wait for next month to get official details, but it’s looking like a pretty solid rival to the Galaxy Z Fold lineup.

Comments