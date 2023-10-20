The new OpenRock S earbuds drop almost 50% with this promo code

If you’ve been on the hunt for a pair of headphones that match your active lifestyle, the latest wireless earbuds from OneOdio might just fit the bill. The OpenRock S open-ear headphones are now available to Amazon US customers, and the promo code TMX32YVZ can save you almost 50% on the buds this weekend.

The buds were already subject to a $30 discount from the retail giant, but the promo code, which is only available until Sunday, slashes a further 30% off the asking price. You’re left paying only $69.99, which is little more than half the retail price. OpenRock S Open-Ear Headphones for $69.99 ($60 off)

They’re billed online as “air conduction,” but that’s to distinguish them from bone-conduction headphones — almost all headphones and earbuds conduct sound through the air. The key point with these feature-packed buds is that they’re open-ear, meaning you can stay aware of your surroundings when running in the park, riding your bike, or wherever you prefer to listen to your tunes.

The OneOdio OpenRock S earbuds come equipped with patented TubeBass Technology and a dynamic audio algorithm for enhanced sound quality. The earbuds feature four AI-powered noise-cancelling microphones aimed at improving call clarity, and they’re ergonomically designed for comfort. They offer an impressive 19 hours of playback time on a single charge, with an additional 60 hours available through the 750mAh charging case. The earbuds also have an IPX5 water-resistant rating, making them capable of withstanding sweat and light rain.

Don’t forget the promo code when checking out this OpenRock deal. You can redeem it by clicking on it on the landing page. You’ve got until the end of the weekend to take advantage of the promotion.

