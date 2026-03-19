It looks like those rumors of ChatGPT adding Sora integration were right

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR OpenAI introduced its Sora app for video generation last year.

Recent rumors have suggested the company may integrate Sora into ChatGPT itself.

New text strings in ChatGPT for Android appear to reference Sora integration.

Last year, OpenAI had smartphone users everywhere generating the weirdest, funniest videos they could think of with the release of its standalone Sora app. The Sora 2 model was capable of producing some really impressive output, and even as it attracted a good amount of criticism over ripping off source material, it still proved very popular. More recently, The Information reported that OpenAI plans to take Sora and start integrating its whole video-creation routine into ChatGPT itself. Ahead of that happening, we’re starting to spot some evidence in support of this move.

The idea of bundling Sora into the ChatGPT app makes enough sense — just think of Google, and how many places we’ve seen Nano Banana pop up since its inception. While that rumor was easy enough to believe on face value, with ChatGPT’s latest beta release we’re now able to point out specific progress in this direction.

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We’re looking at ChatGPT version 1.2026.076 for Android. Within this build, we’ve spotted a handful of new text strings that all appear to relate to Sora integration:

Code Copy Text Video in ChatGPT is here Transform text and image into video with dialogue, soundtrack, and style. Try it with a photo Create video Explore, create, and share videos

Even without explicitly including the “Sora” name, it’s pretty clear we’re looking at new generative video tools coming to ChatGPT, and unless OpenAI has been running a secret, separate development track… the smart money here says this is Sora.

Although none of this offers direct evidence for OpenAI’s timetable towards actually delivering usable Sora within ChatGPT, it does feel like progress could be reasonably far along, as this appears to be part of work on the user-facing UI. We’ll keep looking for any further signs of development, but with any luck Sora could be going live in ChatGPT before you know it.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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