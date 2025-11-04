Sora is finally live on Android, and you don't need an invite to start creating

TL;DR OpenAI brought Sora to mobile earlier this year, starting with iOS.

Last month the company teased an Android release was “actually coming soon.”

Today the Android Sora app hits the Play Store, with no waitlist for users in the US.

When it comes to AI, access is a tricky thing. While some models can run locally on our devices, the most impressive ones tend to live in the cloud, and while that has the potential to make it trivial for anyone to access them, anywhere, in practice that hasn’t exactly been the case. This week we’re finally seeing our favorite mobile platform get access to one of the most popular generative video solutions around, as Sora comes to Android.

OpenAI’s Sora models have been getting better, fast, and in our testing we saw them give Google’s own Veo 3 a run for its money. But so far, if you’ve wanted to experiment with Sora, you’ve either been doing it on your PC, or through OpenAI’s recently released iOS app. Just a couple weeks back, though, we got word that this situation was nearly ready to change, with a Sora Android app supposedly “actually coming soon.” As it turns out, “soon” meant “in under two weeks,” and today Sora hits the Google Play Store.

This is great timing, as OpenAI announced on X last week that it was temporarily letting users start working with Sora without an invite code in select nations — including the US. Sure enough, we were able to download and install the Android app and get creating straight away, without any waitlist:

Beyond just generating your own videos based on your text prompts, the app has a strong social component to it, letting you browse videos created by other Sora users. That includes a whole lot of users remixing each other’s videos, changing elements until they devolve into often-hysterical chaotic messes.

Sora’s new “cameo” feature lets you insert yourself into videos, and the release of this Android app is a fantastic opportunity to start giving that a try and find what crazy situations you can place your virtual self in. We’ve only just started playing around with it ourselves, and look forward to sharing some of our favorite results with you.

