Don't hold your breath for OpenAI’s new model to run on your phone's Snapdragon chip

TL;DR The new OpenAI model can now run directly on some devices with Snapdragon chips.

It’s the first time an OpenAI reasoning model has been made available for on-device use.

This could mean faster, more private AI features on your phone, just not yet.

When you use an AI model like ChatGPT, it runs in the cloud rather than on your phone or laptop, but Qualcomm seems eager to change that. The company has announced that OpenAI’s first open-source reasoning model, with the less-than-catchy name “gpt-oss-20b,” is now capable of running directly on Snapdragon-powered devices.

In a press release, Qualcomm says this is the first time OpenAI has made one of its models available for on-device use. Previously, the company’s most advanced models could only run on powerful cloud infrastructure, but with help from Qualcomm’s AI Engine and AI Stack, this 20-billion-parameter model has been tested locally. However, that doesn’t mean your phone is ready for it.

We believe that on-device AI capability will increase rapidly, opening the door to private, low-latency, personalized agentic experiences. Qualcomm

Despite references to Snapdragon devices, this isn’t aimed at smartphones just yet. The model is still pretty beefy and requires 24GB of RAM, with Qualcomm’s integration work appearing targeted at developer-grade platforms, not the chip in your pocket. It’s more about Snapdragon-powered PCs than a simple AI upgrade for your Android device.

Still, Qualcomm calls this a milestone moment, with potential benefits in areas like privacy, speed, and personalization. Because everything runs directly on the device, there’s no need to send data elsewhere, and tasks like reasoning or assistant-style interactions can happen faster and offline.

While OpenAI is initially targeting developers, if it is scaled, it could impact how AI tools behave on your Snapdragon phone in the future. Think faster responses and no delays if your internet connection is playing up. It could also open the door for future apps that use local AI without sacrificing privacy.

Developers can now access the model through platforms like Hugging Face and Ollama, with Qualcomm saying more deployment info will appear soon on its AI Hub.

Follow