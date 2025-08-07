OpenAI's GPT-5 leaks, hinting at better math and coding abilities

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR Details about OpenAI’s upcoming GPT-5 model have leaked.

GitHub accidentally published details of the upcoming model and its four variants in a blog, which was later withdrawn.

The leak points to better reasoning and improved agentic capabilities that may also come to ChatGPT after the model’s release.

OpenAI’s long-awaited GPT-5 models are expected to arrive very soon, and are likely to be available through APIs before ChatGPT. But a recent leak has spoiled the release, revealing some of the features we can expect to see with the upcoming release.

Details about the GPT-5 were revealed through an accidental blog post by GitHub, discovered by a Reddit user (via The Verge). The now-deleted blog post spoke about GPT-5’s leaps in reasoning, coding abilities, and the overall user experience compared to the existing GPT-4, GPT-4.1, and GPT-4o models. The leak revealed that the newer models offer better responses with shorter prompts, display clearer thinking, and allow for better collaboration with and assistance to all users.

The webpage, which can still be viewed through an archived version, further details four variants of GPT-5, including: the standard GPT-5 model edition for “logic and multi-step tasks,”

GPT-5-mini for cost-effective deployments,

GPT-5-nano for high-speed query responses, and

GPT-5-chat for integration with multimodal chat-based workflows in enterprise settings.

The leaked document also emphasizes better agentic capabilities in GPT-5, but does not reveal specifics. Notably, OpenAI released proper agentic capabilities to ChatGPT last month, with the option to delegate tasks and expect them to be deployed at the server end instead of your own computer or device used to interact with the chatbot.

While there hasn’t been an official announcement from OpenAI about GPT-5’s release, the completeness of GitHub’s blog post indicates the launch is around the corner. In fact, OpenAI recently posted on X that about a livestream scheduled for later today (i.e., Thursday) at 10 AM PT (1 PM ET). In the announcement, OpenAI replaced the “S” in Livestream with “5,” strongly suggesting the possibility of GPT-5’s launch.

Despite the lack of details from OpenAI, co-founder Sam Altman has teased some of its capabilities. Recently speaking on Theo Von’s podcast, Altman expressed the “weird feeling” while testing an upcoming model. Talking about the test, Altman said that the AI quickly accomplished a task that they couldn’t understand, and that made them feel “useless.”

In contrast, two early GPT-5 testers recently told Reuters that the leap from GPT-4 to GPT-5 didn’t feel as massive as the previous upgrade from GPT-3. While we’re unsure which camp we would lie in, we don’t expect having to wait too long before we find out.

