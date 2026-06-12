You can now beat ChatGPT Codex rate limits, if you have friends

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR OpenAI is introducing a flexible rate limit system for its Codex coding assistant that lets users save rate limit resets for later use.

The feature is rolling out to ChatGPT Go, Plus, Pro, and Business tiers, with all eligible users receiving one free banked reset. Plus and Pro users can earn up to three more through a limited-time referral pilot.

While future earning methods remain unannounced, the infrastructure opens an obvious path for OpenAI to monetize Codex further by selling standalone resets and bundles to developers

AI companies are releasing new models every other week, and power users have been pushing these to the limit just to see what they can achieve. Naturally, heavy usage means constantly colliding with rate limits — intentionally set restrictions intended to prevent server overload and distribute compute evenly. We’ve seen Google frequently reset Gemini rate limits to keep users happy, and now OpenAI is trying to one-up its rivals by introducing a flexible rate limit reset system for its ChatGPT Codex coding assistant.

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Previously, rate limit resets were entirely rigid, leaving developers at the mercy of a fixed corporate schedule. You had zero control over when your quota refreshed, which could feel incredibly constricting if you were cut off right in the middle of a heavy, late-night coding session.

OpenAI is changing that by introducing the ability to save Codex rate limit resets for later use, as announced via a post on X. This gives users the power to trigger a refresh exactly when they need it most, ensuring the perk doesn’t go to waste during periods of inactivity.

This quality-of-life update is currently rolling out to Codex users across the ChatGPT Go, Plus, Pro, and Business tiers. To jumpstart the feature, OpenAI is gifting all eligible users one free banked reset to try out immediately.

If you’re wondering how to stack up more of these lifelines, OpenAI is also kicking off a temporary referral program. The concept is straightforward: for the next two weeks, Plus and Pro users can invite up to three friends to try out Codex. Once a referred friend sends their first message, both accounts receive a fresh, banked rate limit reset.

OpenAI hasn’t detailed how users can earn resets after this two-week pilot ends. If we were to speculate, there is a very obvious path to further monetization here. Selling one-time resets or bundles seems like an easy win for OpenAI, and plenty of developers would gladly spring for it if it means keeping a work session uninterrupted.

Banked resets give power back to the platform’s most dedicated users, and hopefully, OpenAI maintains a clear path to earning them for free in the future.

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