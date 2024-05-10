OpenAI may have a ChatGPT surprise planned just before Google I/O 2024

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR OpenAI is now expected to launch its ChatGPT-powered search engine on May 13.

If the information is accurate, the new service might end up eclipsing Google’s big I/O 2024 announcements on May 14.

OpenAI has been brewing up a new Google Search competitor, as per reports. The ChatGPT-powered search engine was previously expected to launch on May 9, but it looks like the company now wants to one-up Google’s all-important announcements next week.

Google I/O, the search giant’s annual developer conference, kicks off on May 14, and AI is expected to be one of the hot topics of discussion. Now, Reuters reports that OpenAI wants to steal Google’s limelight by announcing the ChatGPT-based search engine just a day ahead of Google’s event, i.e. on Monday, May 13.

OpenAI has yet to confirm this information, thus leaving room for the possibility that the announcement date may change. Conversely, it may be keeping its plans under wraps and could unveil the new search engine unexpectedly on the speculated date.

The rumored ChatGPT-based search product is expected to compete against Google’s Search Generative Experience, giving users contextual answers for their search queries by collating results from various web sources. The service is expected to be partly powered by Microsoft’s Bing search.

A recent poll conducted on Android Authority showed that while people are curious about AI-based search experiences, they don’t necessarily trust the information AI presents as opposed to what they can gather with a traditional search. OpenAI certainly has its work cut out to win consumer trust and defeat Google at a game it’s been playing for eons.

