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The BOOX Picco could be the tiny e-reader of your dreams
Jul 24, 2026 — 1:40 PM ET
- BOOX has teased it’s upcoming Picco e-reader.
- The Picco features a 3.97″ ePaper display and expandable storage.
- Pricing and availability have not been announced.
The BOOX Palma 2 is a great Kindle alternative for readers who want something a little more pocketable. Today, though, BOOX is teasing an even more portable e-reader. The BOOX Picco comes with a truly tiny 3.97″ ePaper screen, and it’ll be offered at an “accessible price point.”
We don’t know much about the Picco yet. It’ll come with a front-lit, sub-4″ monochrome screen, and it’ll offer expandable storage via microSD cards. At first blush, the Picco looks quite a bit like the similarly small Xteink X4, which has a 4.3″ display.
The Picco’s price point will have to be very accessible to compete directly with the X4, which you can grab for just $69. The Xteink reader also has a ring of magnets embedded in its back that let you stick it to any phone with Qi2 magnetic charging; BOOX hasn’t mentioned whether the Picco will have magnets of its own.
BOOX’s other e-readers are Android-based and can download apps from the Play Store, providing easy access to books from multiple platforms. Assuming the Picco sticks close to BOOX’s established formula, that flexibility could be a major advantage over the X4, which doesn’t have access to any app store, relying solely on DRM-free ebooks stored locally.
BOOX hasn’t shared when the Picco will be available or how much it’ll cost, but we should be hearing more about it soon.
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