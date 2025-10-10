BOOX’s latest Android e-reader turns the page on connectivity

Boox

TL;DR BOOX has officially launched two versions of the BOOX P6 Pro in China: a black and white model and a color model.

All P6 Pro variants feature a hybrid SIM/microSD slot with 5G data.

Launch prices are set at roughly $463 (B&W model) and $353 (Color model) with early-buyer discounts, but global availability has not yet been announced.

Onyx is once again blurring the line between e-readers and smartphones. After some details surfaced earlier this week, the company officially launched two versions of the new BOOX P6 Pro in China: a traditional black-and-white model and a splashier Kaleido 3 color variant, both featuring built-in SIM support for 5G connectivity. The Pro series marks a major leap for the lineup.

The standard BOOX P6 Pro keeps things classic with a 6.13-inch E-Ink Carta 1300 display for crisp monochrome text, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The BOOX P6 Pro Color adds a Kaleido 3 color E-Ink screen capable of showing 4,096 colors, and upgrades the memory to 8GB. We were able to go hands-on with the new colorful device at IFA earlier this year. Text runs at a sharp 300 ppi, while color content drops to 150 ppi, a familiar trade-off that’s less noticeable on a display this small. Both models feature dual-tone front lighting and an ambient light sensor, providing comfortable reading in any environment.

Where things really get interesting is connectivity. Each P6 Pro includes 5G support via a SIM card slot, so users can sync libraries or download new books without Wi-Fi. The device also supports VoIP calls over mobile data, and while Onyx hasn’t clarified whether traditional cellular voice or SMS features are available, mobile data alone is a huge step forward for an e-reader of this size.

The color model also introduces stylus input, letting users annotate, doodle, or take quick notes directly on-screen. Both versions feature a 16MP rear camera with an LED flash for scanning documents, as well as a 3,950mAh battery and 15W USB-C charging. The device also features dual speakers and Bluetooth 5.0.

Running on Android 13, the P6 Pro lineup keeps Onyx’s trademark openness. Users can install reading apps like Kindle, Kobo, or Libby, rather than being locked into one ecosystem. The color model’s extra RAM and stylus support make it especially appealing to users interested in graphic content, such as comics, PDFs, or note-taking apps, on the go.

BOOX P6 Pro price and availability Both versions of the BOOX P6 Pro have been launched in China. The monochrome model is priced at CNY 2,799 (about $393/€339), while the Color version comes in at CNY 3,299 (around $463/€399). Early buyers get a launch discount, bringing prices down to roughly CNY 2,516 (around $353/€304) and CNY 2,991 (around $420/€362), respectively.

Global pricing and release details haven’t been confirmed. Shoppers will very likely see a price bump and possibly a different naming convention.

