That compact Android e-reader that doubles as a phone is finally ready for prime time

TL;DR BOOX will launch its new smartphone-like e-reader with cellular connectivity tomorrow.

It’s unclear if the device, called the P6 Pro, will support cellular calls. However, the BOOX has confirmed it will support VoIP calls.

The device will be available in color and black-and-white E-Ink display options.

BOOX is finally ready to reveal its exciting, new smartphone-sized e-reader. The company has announced that the device, called the BOOX P6 Pro, will officially launch in China on October 9.

Following its quiet but impressive debut at IFA 2025, where we got an early hands-on look at a pre-release unit, the upcoming P6 Pro looks like the biggest leap yet for BOOX’s Palma lineup.

The headline change is that the P6 Pro will feature a SIM card slot, a first for BOOX’s compact e-readers. That means users will finally be able to access mobile data networks instead of relying solely on Wi-Fi. Teasers shared by BOOX on Chinese social media platform Weibo confirm support for both 4G and 5G connectivity.

A mobile data connection will also allow users to do more with apps like WhatsApp, Zoom, or WeChat on the Android-based device (yes, you get full access to the Google Play Store!). One teaser even confirms WeChat call support, suggesting that other VoIP or messaging app calls may work globally as well. However, BOOX hasn’t said whether the P6 Pro will support traditional phone calls or SMS messaging.

Under the hood, the BOOX P6 Pro is confirmed to ship with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 2TB via a hybrid SIM/microSD slot. On the back is a 16MP camera, designed mainly for scanning and digitizing documents rather than photography. The device will be available in color and black-and-white E-Ink display options. It’s also the company’s first e-reader to feature stylus support.

Pricing and global availability BOOX hasn’t revealed the full specifications for the P6 Pro, and its price is also currently under wraps. However, if past Palma launches are anything to go by, we could see the P6 Pro make its way outside China in the coming months, though probably at a higher price than previous models. It’s also possible the device is called something else when it launches globally.

We’ll know more once the device officially launches in China tomorrow, but the P6 Pro is already shaping up to be BOOX’s most capable e-reader yet.

