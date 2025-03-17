This crazy Android gaming handheld has a foldable, two screen design and a powerful new chip

TL;DR The ONEXSUGAR 1 is a new gaming handheld with two screens and a unique folding design.

The controllers and detachable second screen flip from horizontal to vertical format.

One of the first handhelds to feature the Snapdragon G3 Gen 3, it will go up for pre-order in May.

Gamers have been spoiled for choice when it comes to retro gaming handhelds, but designs haven’t evolved much beyond the vertical and horizontal form factors of yesteryear. For the most part, devices either look like a Game Boy, PSP, or something in between. The ONEXSUGAR 1 is here to change that, with a crazy design that you have to see to believe.

At first, it looks like a Nintendo Switch-style horizontal handheld, with two controllers on either side of a large 6.01-inch screen. However, there’s a second 3.92-inch screen hidden on the back of the device. Once folded out, it turns into one of the first two-screen gaming handhelds ever released on Android.

Previous designs, like the AYANEO DS, were Windows devices that largely resembled the Nintendo DS. This new design has the screens on the outside, offering two different gaming setups: One with the controls next to the large screen, and one with the controls next to the small screen.

This is one of the first devices with Qualcomm's most powerful chipset for gaming handhelds.

The SUGAR 1 also has a lot of power under the hood, sporting the brand-new Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 chipset. Announced just this morning, it’s designed for high-end gaming handhelds, with excellent sustained peak performance and battery life. We’ll have to wait until we get one in for testing, but it should be more than powerful enough to run any mobile game on the market and the most demanding emulators on Android.

This isn’t the only upcoming device to sport this new chip, with the AYANEO S2 and AYANEO Gaming Pad tablet also expected soon. The Pocket S2 will launch later this month, which should give us a nice preview of what this new chipset’s capabilities.

We still don’t have full specs or pricing, but pre-orders for the SUGAR 1 are expected to start in May. The Indiegogo page is now live, but stay tuned for more details.

