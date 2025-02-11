The OnePlus Watch 3 is launching next week, and it looks great

TL;DR OnePlus recently confirmed that the OnePlus Watch 3 is launching on February 18.

The new smartwatch promises up to five days of battery life and a rotating crown.

Hands-on images of its OPPO sibling give us a closer look at the new design.

OnePlus has already had a fruitful start to the year and is ready to keep the momentum going. Hot on the heels of the wildly successful OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R, the company has now confirmed the release date of its next gadget — the OnePlus Watch 3.

The OnePlus Watch 3 will be released on Tuesday, February 18, at 8 AM ET/5 AM PT. You can “subscribe” to register your interest in the watch on OnePlus’s website. When you do, you’ll get $30 off the device when you buy it, plus a chance to win the OnePlus Pad 2 or OnePlus Buds Pro 3.

OnePlus Watch 3 specs and features Along with the release date, OnePlus also confirmed a few additional details about the OnePlus Watch 3. For one, the watch will deliver up to 120 hours (or five days) of battery life in smart mode — 20 hours longer than the 100-hour battery life advertised for the current OnePlus Watch 2. If you put the OnePlus Watch 3 in power-saving mode, OnePlus says it can last up to 16 days on a single charge.

Another significant upgrade is the rotating crown. Unlike the OnePlus Watch 2, which had a rotating crown that didn’t interact with the software, OnePlus confirmed to TechRadar that you can rotate the OnePlus Watch 3’s crown to scroll through apps and menus, just like you can on an Apple Watch.

Design

OnePlus shared a handful of OnePlus Watch 3 renders with today’s announcement, revealing a wearable that ultimately looks a lot like the OPPO Watch X2. However, there are a couple of notable differences.

Looking at these photos, plus hands-on images of the OPPO Watch X2 (what the OnePlus Watch 3 will be sold as in other markets) shared by Smart Pikachu on Weibo, the biggest visual change is the numbers on the display bezel. It’s a subtle change, but it helps make the OnePlus Watch 3 look more like a “normal” wristwatch, and it should pair nicely with analog watch faces.

The rotating crown also appears larger and has an etched pattern, likely making it easier to grip and rotate. Further, the OnePlus Watch 3 ditches the stainless steel body of its predecessor and now has a titanium body.

While today’s news revealed a lot about the OnePlus Watch 3, there’s still plenty we don’t know. Is the health tracking better than its predecessor? Has OnePlus meaningfully improved the software at all? Is the battery life as good as OnePlus claims? As someone who liked the OnePlus Watch 2 but wasn’t thrilled with it, I’m curious to see how the OnePlus Watch 3 comes together. Thankfully, we don’t have to wait much longer to find out.

