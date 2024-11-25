The best Wear OS smartwatch for battery life could soon get a successor

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak suggests that OnePlus could launch the OnePlus Watch 3 in the global markets alongside the OnePlus 13 and 13R smartphones.

Thanks to its dual-chip architecture, the OnePlus Watch 2 continues to be the best Wear OS smartwatch for battery life.

If you’re looking for the best Android smartwatch for battery life, the OnePlus Watch 2 should be at the top of your list. Thanks to its dual-chip architecture, with the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC running Wear OS and the BES2700 chip running RTOS, the OnePlus Watch can easily last over 50 hours on a single charge with the always-on display and health features enabled. It seems the company could be gearing up to launch its successor, as a new leak suggests that the OnePlus Watch 3 is coming.

According to leaker Yogesh Brar, OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, and the OnePlus Watch 3 in the global markets.

The OnePlus 13 was widely expected to launch in early 2025, given that the phone was already released in China in October 2024. The OnePlus 13R is also likely to join the ranks alongside, as OnePlus often tags along the R-series affordable flagship, like it did when it launched the OnePlus 12 and 12R simultaneously for global markets. However, the OnePlus Ace 5, the device of which the 13R is expected to be a rebrand, hasn’t yet launched in China, so there’s still some unpredictability on this end. Tagging along with the two phones could be the OnePlus Watch 3, a product we have heard little about.

The OnePlus Watch 2 was launched in February 2024, after the flagship phones were launched in January 2024. So, we weren’t expecting OnePlus to release the successor of its successful wearable alongside the phones. Phone companies often launch multiple products across categories at the same event, so it won’t be unusual if OnePlus chooses to do so too.

OnePlus Watch 2 OnePlus Watch 2 Runs Wear OS 4 • Unique dual-chip architecture • Incredible battery life MSRP: $299.99 OnePlus x Wear OS The OnePlus Watch 2 is the company's second-generation smartwatch and the first OnePlus wearable to feature the Wear OS platform, adding considerably more smart features, including access to the Google Play Store. It also features a dual-engine architecture with two chipsets working concurrently to deliver multi-day battery life. See price at OnePlus

As mentioned, we know very little about the OnePlus Watch 3. If we are allowed to speculate, we expect the OnePlus Watch 3 could continue with the dual-chip architecture, possibly upgrading either the main processor or the co-processor. We also hope to see a smaller watch for the upcoming generation, as the singular 47mm option on the Watch 2 is too big and heavy for many users. We also hope to see trimmed-down bezels, a functional rotating crown, and more robustness and features added to the companion app.

What do you want to see on the OnePlus Watch 3? Let us know in the comments below!

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments