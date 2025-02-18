OnePlus Watch 3 buyers in the US will miss out on this key feature

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR The newly launched OnePlus Watch 3 offers ECG support, but the feature won’t be available in some regions.

OnePlus has confirmed that the feature won’t be available to users in the US and Canada as the Watch 3 did not receive certification from the US FDA.

The new “60-second Health Check-In” feature also won’t be available in North America at launch.

OnePlus just lifted the covers off its latest Wear OS smartwatch, and it’s quite an upgrade over its predecessor. In addition to a more durable titanium build and a larger battery, the OnePlus Watch 3 brings some notable upgrades to health and fitness features. However, some of these features are not available in the US.

9to5Google reports that while the global version of the OnePlus Watch 3 offers ECG support, the feature is absent in the model heading to the US and Canada. That’s because OnePlus could not get FDA certification for the watch’s ECG functionality.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

In a statement, OnePlus noted that “the OnePlus Watch 3 did not receive official certification from the U.S. FDA on its ECS capabilities, the ECG Analyzer feature on the OnePlus Watch 3 will not be available to users in the United States or Canada.”

Since the watch’s new “60-Second Health Check-In” feature also relies on its ECG functionality, it won’t be available in the US and Canada at launch either. However, OnePlus plans to release a version of the feature without ECG for US buyers later this year. It will reportedly roll out via a software update sometime in Q2 2025.

Despite the lack of ECG, the OnePlus Watch 3 is a fantastic choice for Android users looking for a suitable alternative to Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 7. It’s available for pre-order starting today, and you can grab one from OnePlus’ website for $329.99. The watch is available in two colorways: Emerland Titanium and Obsidian Titanium.

