Rare find: OnePlus Watch 3 hits its lowest price yet at $249.99

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Not every Black Friday offer is worth your time, but this OnePlus Watch 3 deal certainly caught our attention. For a limited time, it’s priced at $249.99, down from the usual $349.99. That’s a 29% discount relative to retail, and easily the best price we’ve tracked since launch. Pretty awesome, especially since it’s highly rated by both Amazon reviews and our experts alike.

For those who love their gadgets to have a bit of flair, the OnePlus Watch 3 features an attractive Emerald Green finish, complemented by a stainless-steel frame and a titanium alloy bezel. The vivid 2D sapphire crystal AMOLED display isn’t just about looks — it helps with usability, ensuring everything remains sharp and clear. OnePlus Watch 3 for $249.99 (29% off)

Beneath the stylish exterior, you’ll find a dual OS and dual-chip system. This means you get up to 120 hours of usage in smart mode and an impressive 16 days in power-saver mode. Fast charging is a major plus too; just ten minutes gives you enough juice for an entire day.

The smartwatch runs on Wear OS 5, supporting Google services for seamless integration into your digital life. Its health and fitness tracking capabilities are robust, covering heart rate, SpO₂, and even your vascular age, not to mention a suite of other health metrics. It’s a solid choice if you’re thinking about grabbing a smartwatch during this deal bonanza.

