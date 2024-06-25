OnePlus could adopt 'Watch 2R' branding for its leaked LTE smartwatch

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR The leaked OnePlus smartwatch with LTE could arrive as the OnePlus Watch 2R.

It will share design and specifications with the OnePlus Watch 2 but also offer eSIM support.

OnePlus will likely launch the new model in China and India.

Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen multiple leaks about an upcoming OnePlus smartwatch. While some speculated it could be the next-gen OnePlus Watch 3, a fresh leak has put those rumors to rest.

According to reputed OnePlus leaker Max Jambor, OnePlus will launch the leaked smartwatch as the OnePlus Watch 2R. Although Jambor has not released additional information about the watch, details seen in previous leaks suggest that it is more likely to be a variant of the OnePlus Watch 2 than a completely new flagship product.

This aligns with previous reports that the OnePlus Watch 3 was delayed, which now would make sense if this is the OnePlus Watch 2R.

So far, we know that the rumored OnePlus Watch 2R will sport a similar design with a circular dial and two buttons on the right side. Certification listings of the watch have also highlighted that it will pack the same 500mAh battery and 10W charging capability as the current flagship model.

The only major difference between the two seems to be eSIM support for LTE connectivity, which was sorely missed on the OnePlus Watch 2. At launch, the Chinese variant of the Watch 2R will reportedly support eSIMs from China Unicom, China Telecom, and China Mobile. OnePlus has also received certification for an international variant in India, but we’re yet to receive confirmation about LTE connectivity and supported carriers for that model.

Given that the upcoming smartwatch has passed the certification stage, an official announcement could be around the corner. OnePlus will likely launch it in China and India, but we don’t have any details about global availability at the moment.

The OnePlus Watch 2 was appreciated for its battery life and dual SoC approach, so it remains to be seen if this variant also performs as well to become a recommended smartwatch.

