OnePlus begins teasing the OnePlus Watch 2, its Galaxy Watch 6 competitor

TL;DR OnePlus has begun teasing a smartwatch product, which could launch at MWC 2024 at the end of this month.

This is widely expected to be the OnePlus Watch 2, and leaks suggest it could launch on February 24, 2024.

The OnePlus Watch 2 is expected to come with a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip and could run on Wear OS.

Android users have a lot of smartwatch options, but there’s always room for more competition. OnePlus has been rumored to launch a new smartwatch at MWC 2024, presumably called the OnePlus Watch 2, and the company has finally begun teasing the product.

OnePlus has posted a teaser image in the OnePlus community (h/t 1NormalUsername), asking users to wrongly guess what the product is. You can see the teaser image above, and it’s definitely not subtle in indicating what it is.

If you need some more help figuring it out, here is the same image, edited to bring out a few key details:

The teaser image flatly aligns with the leaked renders of the OnePlus Watch 2. The button housing, especially, is unmissable. You can check out the renders that leaked last year, showing off the protruding edge on the right side of the device.

MySmartPrice

Obviously, the official teaser image has more polish and character than the leaked renders. But the leaked renders give us a good look at the device, which is expected to be showcased at MWC 2024, scheduled to be held at the end of this month.

Leaker Max Jambor alludes that the OnePlus Watch 2 could be launched on February 24, 2024.

The original OnePlus Watch that launched in 2021 was a more simplistic fitness tracker with a large display rather than a proper smartwatch, as it lacked a smart OS with an app store. It ran on a proprietary OS that is comparable to RTOS. With the OnePlus Watch 2, OnePlus is expected to use Wear OS for a proper smartwatch experience that compares against the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and the Pixel Watch 2, presuming it sells in the same markets. The watch is expected to come with the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip, so it is already shaping up to be a decent competitor.

