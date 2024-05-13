Don't be alarmed by this scary-looking warning on your OnePlus Watch 2

OnePlus took a solid crack at making a good smartwatch with the OnePlus Watch 2. While we do like the watch overall, we note in our OnePlus Watch 2 review that it is not perfect. Some of the issues on the smartwatch are also coming in from the Wear OS platform, like the messy data sharing through Health Connect with services like Google Fit. OnePlus Watch 2 users found themselves staring at an ominous warning in the OHealth app, but there’s no reason to fret.

Recently, the OHealth app that is needed to pair and effectively use the OnePlus Watch 2 showcased two warnings. The first warning mentioned that the app was requesting access to “sensitive info” in your Google account and that OPPO (and OnePlus) needed to verify the app with Google. The second warning came with scarier wordings, mentioning that the app tried to access “sensitive info” in your Google account, and Google blocked this access to keep your account safe.

When I received the warning on my OnePlus Watch 2, I was quite alarmed for obvious reasons. However, the OHealth app appeared to work normally, with its functions as accessible as they previously were. Since the verification warning came from Google, it could do something with Google Fit and Health Connect integrations within the app. Health Connect appeared to be working fine, though I could not arrive at a conclusion for Google Fit.

Redditor MSTRFLSH reached out to OnePlus support, who informed that the warning appeared due to the deprecation of the Google Fit API:

We are aware of this issue and have initially confirmed that it is related to the verification of the Google Fit API. According to Google’s official statement, the Google Fit API will end in May 2024, and recommended the use of alternative Health Connect. OHealth has cooperated with Google to complete the migration to Health Connect. If you need to share data to Google Fit, please allow OHealth to write data to Health Connect in OHealth’s “Personal Center – Data Sharing – Health Connect” and allow Google Fit to read data from Health Connect. https://developer.android.com/health-and-fitness/guides/health-connect/migrate/fit-apis-end-of-service

We reached out to OnePlus for more information, and a spokesperson offered the following statement:

We have investigated internally and determined that the root cause of the pop up was a technical failure in the verification process between OHealth and Google Fit due to a configuration change in the background of the OHealth App in relation to Google Fit. This issue can be resolved by updating your OHealth app to the latest version available on Google Play Store. Rest assured; our users’ privacy remains of utmost importance to us. And we devote our best efforts to drive robust data security measures in order to ensure protection of our users’ data and compliance with applicable laws.

I can spot a new OHealth update on the Google Play Store. After updating, the app presents a prompt to connect to Google Fit, but clicking on it informs you that Google Fit APIs are being deprecated. Understandably, you can no longer connect Google Fit to OHealth.